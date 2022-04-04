The Bulgari x Casablanca collaboration is Mediterranean glam and après-court chic done right

Those who have never considered the notion of wearing Bulgari at the tennis court clearly hasn’t seen its collaboration with Casablanca yet.

A beautiful marriage of après-sport with the luxurious sensibilities of the Mediterranean, the Bulgari x Casablanca capsule collection presents the Serpenti in a whole new light, one that’s just as chic, but also playful.

This isn’t the first time the Serpenti has been reimagined; Bulgari’s collaborative series “Serpenti Through the Eyes Of” has seen countless iterations of the icon since the imaginative project started in 2017, each interpreted with fresh eyes by talented designers such as Ambush’s Yoon Ann, Mary Katrantzou, and Alexander Wang. With Casablanca, however, the pieces are suitably brighter, sportier, and more versatile than ever.

“With Bulgari we share the same love and respect for timeless codes and the ambition to interpret them in new ways: this is the prism we have played with on this collaboration. The collection is both modern and classic at the same time. Serpenti has a thousand-year old iconography behind it and we wanted to bring it back once more but in a modern way, playing with its aesthetic features.”said Charaf Tajer, the French-Moroccan Creative Director and Founder of Casablanca.

This collaboration will be divided into two distinct launches, with the Après Tennis collection available for pre-order from now till 19 April, before it officially drops in stores on 20 April.

The seven-piece collection is perfect for summer, whether you’re hitting the courts or not. You’ll find a classic mix of white and green here, with touches of gold for good measure. The bags here are inspired by tennis grates and tennis rackets, so expect white perforated leather to be accompanied by smooth green leather, gold plated hardware and — for the first time — wood handles. The emblematic snakehead closure bears the same sporty colourway.

The Tote Bag and Serpenti Crossbody Bag are perfect for those always on the go; the former is a chic, roomy carry-all that’s perfect for all your gear, and comes adorned with elegant wooden handles that bring the après-sport theme together.

The latter is an entirely new shape that’s versatile enough for work and after-hours, and sees details such as gold-plated meshes, Casablanca’s logo, and the the iconic snakehead with enamelled scales come together to perfectly encapsulate the spirit of the collaboration.

Another highlight is the retro-chic Jewellery Box, a sculptural masterpiece inspired by a 1920s silver box from Bulgari Heritage Collection’s archives. This special edition sees a faceted top that takes its cues from precious gemstones, while its two zip pullers come bearing the alluring Serpenti charm.

The second drop — aptly named Mosaic Story — takes you from the tennis courts to Rome, where the city’s splendour and glamour are expressed through the mesmerising mosaics dotted throughout the city. Here, Casablanca’s signature vacation aesthetics and Bulgari’s neo-classicism shine through. The palette takes a brighter turn to capture the Eternal City’s vivaciousness and culture, and with it, a clever use of three-dimensional texture to bring the mosaics to life.

You’ll see this artistry on full display on the Serpenti Forever bag, which comes with a detachable wood handle and leather strap for extra mileage. The snakehead here comes dressed in matching pastel hues, making it the perfect summer companion. The compact Serpenti Crossbody Bag is the perfect accessory for traipsing through the historical city with, and the Tote Bag — with its polychrome Bulgari logo décor — keeps your precious belongings organised while you explore the Mediterranean.

The Bulgari x Casablanca Mosaic Story collection will be available for pre-order from 5 May – 19 May, and will hit shelves on 20 May.

Shop the Bulgari x Casablanca collaboration here.