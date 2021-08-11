With its modern lines and svelte crescent shape, it’s easy to see how Burberry’s latest bag, the Olympia, could be mistaken for a sculptural work of art if left on its own.

The British fashion house and Riccardo Tisci knows exactly how to play to the It bag’s every curve, because they’ve created a giant structure of it to show off to the world. After stops in London and Dubai, the now Instagram-famous, travelling giant Olympia sculpture will finally arrive in Singapore. This will also be its first stop in Asia.

Situated at the heart of Orchard Road at ION Orchard from 16-29 August 2021, the giant handbag will sport all the features that have made the bag a staple for stylish It girls like Kendall Jenner and Irina Shayk.

In conjunction with the giant Olympia activation, Burberry will also be launching exclusive styles and colours for the Olympia bag that will be available at the ION Orchard boutique. If the other limited edition iterations are anything to go by, these bags will definitely be worth a place in your Burberry collection. If you already own a Burberry Olympia though, there’s nothing more Instagram-worthy than a mini-me photograph with this colossal replica.

Watch this space for more details on the sculpture and the exclusive Olympia bag drop.