Burberry wants you to embrace your extraordinary with the new Hero EDP

It can be hard to find a quiet moment for yourself in today’s frenetic world, but when you do, Burberry wants you to remember that there’s a hero within.

The new Hero Eau De Parfum couldn’t have come at a better time. As the first fragrance under Riccardo Tisci’s helm, Burberry Hero is a fragrance for man that comes with a vision of modern heroism. In true Tisci style, however, it also challenges the traditional stereotypes of masculinity, arming them with the freedom of discovering both their true selves and what it truly means to be a hero.

Expect this EDP to be as complex as its message, but still be extremely wearable for everyday life. The scent is grounded by not one, but three warm cedar wood oils — Atlas Cedar, Himalayan Cedar and Virginia Cedar — which is then accompanied by the freshness of pine needles, the comforting notes of incense, and the smooth sweetness of benzoin. Together, the fragrance imparts a beguiling sensuality and quiet confidence to its user, reminding him (or her!) that something extraordinary is within each of us.

Of course, who better to front the cause than Adam Driver, whose enigmatic presence has graced screens big and small around the world. Directed by Jonathan Glazer and photographed by the prolific Mario Sorrenti, both the adventurous spirit and tender soulfulness of the actor is portrayed against a backdrop of natural beauty and by the presence of the horse, a creature symbolic of strength, courage, and freedom.

Bottled in an sculptural flacon that’s a modern abstract interpretation of a horse’s hoof, the fragrance is available in 150ml (S$240), 100ml (S$200), and 50ml (S$145) sizes. Each comes engraved with the brand’s logo, and features the Thomas Burberry Monogram as a little tribute to the founder of the house.

Burberry Hero EDP is available at major Department Stores, Sephora Islandwide and Sephora.sg.

(All images: Burberry)