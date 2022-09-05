Lifestyle Asia
Coach brings the dynamism of New York to local shores with the Bandit bag
05 Sep 2022

Coach brings the dynamism of New York to local shores with the Bandit bag

Presented by COACH

Shatricia Nair
Managing Editor

If there’s one fashion trend that’s taken the world by storm this year, it’s the revival of Y2K. With it saw the resurrection of butterfly tops, glitter eyeshadow, and our favourite, shoulder bags. And if you’re still looking for the perfect flap-front style bag that’ll take you from boardroom to speakeasy with no fuss, here’s why you’ll want to consider Coach’s Bandit Shoulder Bag.

Crafted from shiny, refined calf leather, the Bandit is a modern take on the classic silhouette, adorned only by a Signature C brass pushpin closure to keep the accessory timeless and sophisticated. The craftsmanship continues within where leather-lined interiors separate the dual compartments for easy organisation. A special infused hardware is also integrated within to help maintain the shape of the bag, so it might just outlast you over the years. For extra mileage, the shoulder strap can be extended to be worn across the body — perfect for casual afternoons out.

Fall 2022 will see the Coach Bandit bag come in a plethora of colours, from bold red to sprightly orange to your usual black and brown. Feeling sartorially adventurous? Coach has also partnered with celebrated graffiti artists Mikhail Sokovikov and Jason Aaron Wall of Mint + Serf for a special collection that encapsulates New York City’s raw, dynamic energy. 

Here, you’ll find buttery soft glovetanned leather that’s been transformed by the artists’ bold works from their seminal series, Support, Therapy and Instability. Both Sokovikov (a.k.a. Mint) and Wall (a.k.a. Serf) are now synonymous within the street art community for creating graffiti that look intentionally primal and torn, with a savage elegance and gritty realness that others have tried and fail to imitate. Their impromptu compositions have altered the landscape of New York, and most recently, Coach’s Bandit Bags.

Shop Coach’s Fall/Winter 2022 Bandit bags at Coach boutiques islandwide today.

Shatricia Nair
Managing Editor
Shatricia Nair is a motoring, watches, and wellness writer who is perpetually knee-deep in the world of V8s, tourbillons, and the latest fitness trends. She is fuelled by peanut butter and three cups of coffee a day.
