Create magical moments with Resorts World Sentosa this Christmas

There are many things we love about Christmas, but our favourite has to be winding down from work and spending time with our loved ones.

Whether you’re looking for endless enchanting experiences or a merry feast to dig into, Resorts World Sentosa has got you covered.

Raise your glass to a feast to remember

Osia Steak and Seafood Grill

Christmas is the season to catch up with your loved ones, and at the heart of these gatherings, a festive feast awaits — complete with boozy glasses, decadent dishes, and sweet treats. While you can cook a soulful holiday dinner at home, isn’t it far more convenient to let someone else do the heavy lifting? No preparation required or dishes to clear; simply show up and have a good time.



Osia Steak and Seafood Grill, for instance, has dreamed up a medley of festive platters that’s perfect for sharing. Choose between the Cold or Grilled seafood platter (or get both – your diet starts next year, right?) with premium produce such as lobster and scallop. If you’re dining with a bunch of carnivorous guests, the Premium Meat Platter, complete with braised wagyu, a wagyu ribeye steak, iberico pork jowl, lamb tenderloin and more, would serve everyone well. Be sure to order some “jiggle jiggle bells” to wash it all down too. The cocktail is mixed with dark and white rum, cranberry cordial, and Christmas spices to get you into the festive mood.

table65

Ocean Restaurant

Syun

Couples looking to celebrate their time together in a more intimate setting can whisper sweet nothings to each other over a 5-course festive dinner at table65. After a round of amuse bouche, delight your taste buds with some Brown crab and caviar with cauliflower, vanilla and lemongrass. The night’s not over: indulge in some soufflé with truffle, bacon and vin jaune, and a plate of seabass with crispy scales, smoked eel and sauerkraut after.

Need other feasting alternatives? Syun and Ocean Restaurant both offer an eight-course menu spotlighting luxurious ingredients. The former sees a special menu of sea urchin, caviar, Kagoshima A4 wagyu, and white truffle from Alba, while the latter will offer fresh seafood like abalone, scallops, lobster, and langoustine.

Diners can enjoy 25% off on Festive dine-in menus with Mastercard. Terms and conditions apply.

Create memories of a lifetime

There’s nothing more precious than seeing children swept up in the Christmas cheer, and the anticipation of presents, Santa Claus – and best of all, no school – are just some of the few reasons why their faces light up when they think about the holiday season. Parents can take the time to bond with their little ones to bring the whole family closer, and what better way to do that than by creating fond memories with a plethora of activities?

Over at the S.E.A. Aquarium Merry Wonders, you can dive into the wondrous aquatic world from now to 2 January 2023. Here, guests get to marvel at the spectacular glow-in-the-dark sea jellies, touch sea stars at the Discovery Pool, and explore an incredible undersea wonderland with special diving experiences. Tickets are priced at S$42 and S$32 for an adult and child respectively, and it comes with a meal voucher and a retail voucher as well.





Junior Ocean Protector programme

If you’re looking for a fun and educational activity to keep your kids busy all day, S.E.A. Aquarium has just what you’re looking for. The Junior Ocean Protector programme for children ages 7 to 12, available Friday to Sunday from now to 31 December 2022 is sure to fuel the interest of budding biologists. During this learning journey, your little ones will be taken behind the scenes to experience everyday aquarium life with aquarists and divers. They’ll also learn more about marine animals and ocean conservation through a scavenger hunt, interact with marine animals, design their own tote bag and more. Tickets are priced at S$278 per child (pay with Mastercard to enjoy special rates).

Of course, guests at Universal Studios Singapore can also expect to join in the festivities at A Universal Christmas.









Revel in the joys of Christmas from now to 2 January 2023, with Festive Circus Acts throughout the day, all-new live shows and holiday meet & greets, and Universal Studios Singapore’s largest Christmas parade since 2020.

P.S. be sure to stay for Let it Snow, a magical “snowfall” experience that’ll look superb on your Instagram feed. Tickets are priced at S$98 and S$78 for an adult and child respectively, and it comes with up to $25 worth of vouchers.

Dream up some festive cheer

The whole process of packing a whole suitcase, planning your vacation and going through immigration…we’re exhausted just thinking about it. For some much-needed time off with your loved ones, a staycation is the best alternative for you.

A luxurious retreat starts with a deluxe room at Hotel Michael or Equarius Hotel. Under the Unwind and Dine package, guests will receive dining credits worth S$78/S$138 (for a 2D1N stay or a 3D2N stay respectively) so they can let loose and feast on some delectable festive menus. Did we mention daily breakfast for two is provided as well? That’s a relaxing morning we can all get behind.

Craving for an action-packed weekend instead? The 2 Nights Hotel & Multi-Attractions Package comes with a pair of One-Day Tickets to Universal Studios Singapore and S.E.A. Aquarium, as well as daily breakfast for two to keep you fuelled for the day.

Food? Check. Experiences? Check. Staycations? Check. With so many magical moments to share, it’s no doubt that we’re spending the festive season with our loved ones at Resorts World Sentosa this year. Find out all about Resorts World Sentosa’s merry offerings here.