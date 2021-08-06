This is why your next birthday cake should be a customised one

There’s no doubt that the centrepiece to any good celebration is the birthday cake.

Just think about it. No matter what you’ve planned in a birthday surprise, it’s the cake that everyone will be looking at when the star of the night blows out the candles — not to mention all the pictures and videos that’ll be taken throughout the event.

(Image credit: Bob the Baker Boy)

Regular cakes off the shelves? Those won’t do. You’ll want a cake that authentically encapsulates that special someone, which is why their next birthday cake should be a customised one. After all, no one is going to be as excited about an off-the-shelf cake like they would be with a one-of-a-kind, uniquely designed cake that features something important to them. Most importantly, it lets your recipient know that you went the extra mile to plan their special day, right down to the very last detail.

If you’re frantically searching for where to get a customised birthday cake now, here’s an easy solution: the options at Bob the Baker Boy are all made to deliver the special message your recipient will remember for life.

(Image credit: Bob the Baker Boy)

A customised cake is a work of art, and requires a ton of careful planning, experience and skills to realise.

The sky’s the limit when it comes to designing a custom cake at Bob the Baker Boy. Horologists can revel in cakes that come complete with beautifully crafted luxury watches on it, or if you’re a Kpop fan like us, you can even have a picture of you with your favourite artistes. One can dream, right?

Apart from these extravagant options, one of the most popular designs from Bob the Baker Boy is the Longevity cake, a auspicious red number that’s perfect for older members in the family. There is also an option to upgrade the cake with a money pulling option, which makes for tons of funny interactions and joyous memories for everyone at the table, especially the lucky recipient. According to the team at Bob the Baker Boy, this is also one of their favourite cakes to make because of how meaningful they are, and how happy it makes the elderly who receive them.

(Image credit: Bob the Baker Boy)

But we know what you’re thinking: Will a design-focused cake even taste good?

The most common misconception that most have is that these bakes contain a lot of sugar, and that their taste is — more often than not — not as big a focus as its design. Thankfully, Bob the Baker Boy is here to decode this misunderstanding.

The team there has tried and tested more than 20 types of cake textures to come up with the softest and spongiest one yet, and it’s no coincidence that it’s made with only the finest flours, European lactic butter and 55-percent Belgian chocolates. They’ve also gone the extra mile when it comes to their fruit-centric bakes — no jams, only real fruit puree is cooked into a compote with a little sugar.

With both taste and design at the core of the establishment’s customised cake-making ethos, it’s little wonder that it’s now Singapore’s highest rated bakery on Google and Facebook. If you can’t wait to make someone’s big day even more special, head to Bob the Baker’s website here to order your next customised cake.