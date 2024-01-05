An exceptional drive of a lifetime on the AMG Speedway in Seoul, only with Cycle & Carriage Singapore

Held at the iconic AMG Speedway in Seoul, this curated experience was an immersion in all things Mercedes-AMG, including performance driving, state-of-the-art technology and relentless innovation.

While many car enthusiasts have dreamed of racing at the AMG Speedway in South Korea, a group of Cycle & Carriage Singapore customers were amongst the lucky few to personally experience it. With over seven decades of credentials in the automobile industry and its customers-first philosophy, Cycle & Carriage Singapore organised this exclusive four-day track adventure at the world’s first 4.4-kilometre AMG racetrack. Not only did the customers get to hone their driving skills with the AMG Driving Academy, but they were also able to test out a wide array of AMG performance vehicles for racing. This Korean adventure is just one of many unmatched customer experiences provided by Cycle & Carriage Singapore, the only authorised dealer for Mercedes-Benz Singapore, as a fulfilment of its brand value and promise.

On Top of Seoul

Cycle & Carriage Singapore prides itself on its comprehensive and unparalleled customer service, so it comes as no surprise that every little detail was well thought out for an exceptional experience. For starters, customers stayed at the luxurious Signiel Seoul, located on the 76th to 101st floors of the iconic Lottle World Tower, where they were treated to breathtaking views of the city. In addition, this once-in-a-lifetime trip would not be complete without gastronomic experiences. Customers were treated to a wide range of refined Korean cuisine, from barbeque meats to upscale traditional fare at highly-rated restaurants, including Goban Sikdang, Chaegeundaam and Sudam Hanjeongsik.

Honing Skills Through Thrills But Without The Spills

After a hearty breakfast to fuel a busy programme, the eager group of Cycle & Carriage Singapore customers headed to the AMG Speedway. This racing circuit is an extensive expansion on South Korea’s first permanent track using the plans of renowned racetrack designer Hermann Tilke.

Brimming with excitement, the drivers were keen to make the most of their two days at the AMG Driving Academy under the guidance of professional instructors. There were lots of learning and fun activities lined up each day for the customers as they completed the intensive driving modules. The customers were also divided into groups and went to different stations to be guided by respective instructors. They also got to enhance their proficiency in braking and lane changing, cornering, car control and G experience. There were lots of enjoyable social interactions as the customers learned with friends, old and new. They also had great fun with drag racing and practising their newly developed racing abilities in a safe high-speed environment.

Customers drove a wide range of vehicles to tackle the track’s 17 turns: the Mercedes-AMG A 45, Mercedes-AMG CLA 45, Mercedes-AMG GT, Mercedes-AMG G 63, Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 and the Mercedes-AMG EQE 53. These Mercedes-AMG models were some of the vehicles owned by our Cycle & Carriage Singapore customers but all of them had a chance to race with models that they might be less familiar with. One of the most remarkable high points was to be able to race the iconic Mercedes-AMG G 63 on the AMG Speedway. Customers were able to truly experience the immense power of the renowned G Wagon as they catapulted from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 4.5 seconds. After all, what could be a better way to try out the G experience cornering at a high speed, and drive the Mercedes-AMG G 63 safely to its maximum speed?

With upgraded track skills and a safe environment, the customers were much better able to challenge themselves and their vehicles to the limits on the AMG Speedway. The customers’ adrenaline was running high as the Auto-X Competition drew near in the afternoon. During the thrilling race, theory and skills gained at the AMG Driving Academy plus a healthy dose of competitive spirits came together for the exhilarating finale.

Cycle & Carriage Singapore’s Unrivalled Brand Value and Promise

The sight of customers commemorating their journey in Seoul with their AMG Driving Academy professional instructors on the podium after the Auto-X Competition amplified Cycle & Carriage Singapore’s unsurpassed brand value and promise: there is no better partner for Mercedes-Benz customers than Cycle & Carriage Singapore. This Korean track adventure is just one example of Cycle & Carriage Singapore’s many exclusive perks and privileges on top of its first-class sales and after-sales services.

The Cycle & Carriage Difference

Customers have long appreciated exclusive and peerless ownership experiences from the only authorised dealer in Singapore. Cycle & Carriage Singapore provides the best-in-class customer experience at the state-of-the-art Mercedes-Benz Center located at Alexandra Road. This cutting-edge showroom combines Mercedes-Benz’s innovative retail and architectural features for an exceptional sales and after-sales service experience. Cycle & Carriage Singapore ensures that all Mercedes-Benz vehicles are localised for customers’ needs and market requirements. The indispensable Mercedes me connect and the Mercedes me apps are not available for vehicles purchased from non-authorised dealers. These two apps enable Cycle & Carriage customers to enjoy every step of their long-term ownership journey with ease and confidence. Only vehicles purchased from Cycle & Carriage Singapore come with the Cycle & Carriage 10-Year Engine Warranty and the Cycle & Carriage Customer My Privileges benefits. These customers are supported by a team of future-ready sales executives and highly qualified technicians who are trained to utilise the leading-edge technology provided by Mercedes-Benz.

Thanks to this unwavering dedication to provide its customers with exclusive experiences and unparalleled service, Cycle & Carriage Singapore continues to bring more exciting drives to its customers in the new year and beyond, making it the go-to retailer for discerning customers who only expect the best.

(Images: Cycle & Carriage)