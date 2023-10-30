Journey into the rich heritage and future innovations of Samsonite at its latest immersive experience

If you live by the quote “it’s not the destination, it’s the journey,” then chances are you know just how important having good luggage is. What was once simply a trunk for your belongings has evolved into a statement in style, functionality, and durability, and Samsonite has – for 113 years – been at the forefront of this revolution. To celebrate this impressive milestone, the globally renowned leader in luggage and travel bags wants to take you on a journey through heritage and innovation with an exhibition aptly named “Destination Samsonite: Voyaging Through Time”.

With a presence in over 130 countries, and a legacy that’s flourished for over a century, Samsonite knows a thing or two about the destinations that travellers frequent, as well as the ones less trodden. The brand has evolved and adapted with advances in innovation, styles, and travel preferences for over a century; little surprise then, that it’s one of the most well-known brands in the travel industry today.

Its latest Asia Pacific exhibition in Singapore, ‘Destination Samsonite’, is a one-of-a-kind time capsule that pays homage to this rich heritage. Held from 1 – 4 November 2023 at 72-13 Gallery, guests can expect exclusive peeks into archival pieces that date back to the 1930s, from the Streamlite and Silhouette to the Oyster and 4-Wheel Spinner. More than just suitcases from the past, these iconic styles are responsible for spearheading the design and innovation in present-day stars that you know and love now, such as the signature C-Lite, Proxis, and Evoa.

The exhibition will also highlight Samsonite’s transformation from a luggage manufacturer to a pioneer in smart travel solutions through three thematic installations, each of which will highlight a key feature of Samsonite’s: lightness, durability, and best-in-class components. The brand’s commitment to sustainability with its clever use of recycled materials will also be spotlighted in this exclusive space

In the Zero Gravity zone, for example, visitors will get to appreciate Samsonite’s dedication to crafting the lightest suitcases possible with the Attrix and C-lite. Made with the brand’s Roxkin material and Curv, the two series will be suspended to showcase its featherweight qualities, and will make for a unique Instagrammable spot.

If you’ve ever wondered how durable your luggage really is, Discover Durability will set your mind at ease. Here, you’ll get to personally put the luggage through a tumble test, where you’ll turn a lever to spin a larger wheel with the suitcase within. Watch as your favourite Samsonite number takes every bump and tumble in its stride.

Most suitcases fare well on smooth surfaces, but what sets a good suitcase apart from an average one is how it performs on less forgiving surfaces. At Abstract Terrains, you’ll get to test Samsonite’s best-selling luggage over different terrains, and watch as it breezes through the harshest conditions with exceptional manoeuvrability.

But it’s not all about the past and present at ‘Destination Samsonite’. You’ll also get a peek into the future with three of the label’s new releases. Evoa Z is an evolution of the well-loved Evoa line, and keeps Samsonite’s DNA at the forefront with its minimal, iconic, and modern touches. SBL Major-Lite was crafted with the modern traveller in mind, with a sleek design that makes full use of the lightweight Curv material. New Streamlite is a limited edition collection that’s a must-have for every well-heeled traveller. Inspired by the 1940s heritage collection, Streamlite, the new series fuses classic style and modern technology to create some of the most stylish suitcases the airport carousel will ever see.

‘Destination Samsonite’ will be open to the public from 1 – 4 November 2023 at 72-13 Gallery, Mohamed Sultan Rd, Singapore 239007. To visit the exhibition, sign up here.