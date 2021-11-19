Season to Shine at ION Orchard

Featuring Drea and Mong

The festive season is slowly but surely dawning upon us, and as with every Christmas, we’re looking for the best ways to celebrate.

Yet, there’s one element of Christmas we mustn’t forget: shopping and presents. Here, we join the fabulous and ever-so-stylish Andrea Chong and Mongchin as they make their way through the shops at ION Orchard for some early Christmas shopping and of course, a wonderful meal at the end of a long day.

Video credits:

Production and videography: Highest Kite Productions

Styling: Kelly Hsu, assisted by Koo Kar Wai

Hair and Makeup: Fiona Bennett

Talents: Andrea Chong (Longchamp, Charles & Keith, Swarovski) & Mongchin (Alice+Olivia, Kate Spade, Pandora, Charles & Keith)

Need some gifting inspiration?

Before we take a deep dive into some gift guides for the ladies, gents, beauty gurus and foodies in your life, we’ve taken the liberty give you some quick-fire ideas in case you’re the type to plan your present buying way ahead in advance, across the categories at ION Orchard for every kind of gift: from the fashion-forward to the new homeowner. Best of all, the mall is home to a number of wellness establishments too, perfect for a massage to relieve yourselves from the accumulated stress and anxiety you’ve had to deal with throughout the year.

(Image credit: @tagheuer via Instagram)

Need some fashion-forward gift ideas? Sneakerheads will love the stylish and comfortable shoes from Sketchers, and you really can’t go wrong with the clothes and accessories from British luxury brand Ted Baker.

Perhaps you’re looking for something for that discerning horologist in your life. If that sounds like you, then ION Orchard is the perfect place for you to shop at. Besides a whole host of unique and independent watch brands for you to choose from at Red Army Watches, Swiss watchmaker Tag Heuer is also located within the mall. The icing on the cake? Customers can redeem a Tag Heuer gift with every purchase of the new Carrera 3 Hands collection.

(Image credit: @crateandbarrelsg via Instagram)

Christmas is the perfect excuse for you to spruce up your home. At ION Orchard, shops like Muji are perfect for minimalistic furnishings that’ll add a timeless touch to any home. If you’re looking for bigger investment pieces to completely overhaul your interiors with, Proof Living and Crate and Barrel make excellent choices as well. Crate and Barrel is also hosting a 15-percent off storewide sale from now till 17 January 2022, so you’ll have even more reason to start on your dream home makeover for the festive season.

(Image credit: Steinway & Sons)

Parents looking for stocking stuffers for their children can do so at stores like Das Erzgebirge-Haus and Faber Castell too. Those looking to hone the musical potential in their little ones should head straight to Steinway & Sons, a German-American piano company that has been dedicated to making the finest pianos in the world for over 160 years. From now till 2 Jan 2022, Steinway is spotlighting six units of the SPIRIO, an engineering and artistic masterpiece that’s capable of producing some of the most nuanced pieces of music.

(Image credit: @thewhiskydistillery via Instagram)

Shopping for whisky lovers can be an intimidating affair, especially if you’re not an expert. This is where The Whisky Distillery at ION Orchard comes in handy. The store has a massive reserve of Scotch and Japanese whiskies that range from single malts and blends, as well as some of world’s finest and highly coveted labels. Looking for something even more unique? They have a neat selection of rare drams that come from closed distilleries too.

(Image credit: Natureland)

It’s been a tough year, so if you’re looking for a way to unwind completely, head to Spa Elements or Natureland. The latter is known for their full body and foot massage services that’ll sort out all your sore spots, while you can count on the former for more holistic services, with treatments that include Onsen Therapy and Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Wellness. The best part? Both establishments make for the perfect spot for some post-shopping pampering.

From stylish gifts and luxurious drams, to decadent spa services, ION Orchard is truly every shopper’s one-stop destination for Christmas. Keep an eye out for our up-coming Christmas shopping gift guides that’ll keep your present-buying anxiety at bay.

ION Orchard is located at 2 Orchard Turn, Singapore 238801.