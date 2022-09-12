ECCO collaborates with artist Kristjana Williams for its SOFT 7 AW2022 collection

It’s always been said that it’d be hard to walk a mile in someone else’s shoes, but we bet it wouldn’t be the case if said shoes were the new Ecco Soft 7 sneakers.

After all, there’s a reason why this sneaker style has withstood the test of time and trends for seven years. First launched in 2015, the versatile shoe has become one of the brand’s best-selling, selling as many as a pair every 2.5 minutes around the world.

Now back for Autumn/Winter 2022, the Ecco Soft 7 is more stylish and comfortable than ever, making it one of the best everyday shoes you’ll find today. To celebrate the milestone, the brand has tapped award-winning artist Kristjana Williams to lend her unique brand of creativity to the collection.

Crafted only with super-soft leather and fitted with the proprietary ECCO FLUIDFORM™ Direct Comfort Technology, the AW2022 collection comes with a deep autumnal colour palette that’ll put you right in the mood for those pumpkin spice lattes. Rich berry reds and mossy forest greens accompany a bespoke print depicting winter fruits and garden insects, creating a magical world that’s inspired by Danish nature and the inviting atmosphere of the “Harvest Table” and “Winter Garden”.

This isn’t imagery that Williams is unfamiliar with, after all. The Icelandic artist is widely revered for her nature-inspired art, where she masterfully blends traditional Victorian engravings with digital collage techniques to create rich landscapes that are rife with hidden details. Besides the Ecco Soft 7, you’ll also spot her work in London’s Victoria & Albert Museum in London, where her originals are showcased as part of the Alice Wonderland exhibition.

Ecco’s Autumn/Winter 2022 women’s collection will include the Ecco Soft 7 in black and white variations for those who prefer to stick to the classics. Bold metallic and patterned styles are also available for those who want to stand out for all the right reasons, so you can be sure you’ll find a pair regardless of whether you’re headed to brunch, going to the office, or prepping for a fun night out.

And if you needed any more reason to shop the new collection, every purchase of a pair of ECCO SOFT 7 footwear from 12 September 2022 will land you a limited-edition ECCO x BE@RBRICK 100%, while stocks last.

Cleverly named Mr. 7, the special Made-in-Japan design sees the iconic collectible figurine rendered in shiny silver with the ECCO logo printed across its torso, a limited edition that’s sure to add sparkle to any living space.

The ECCO SOFT 7 Collection is priced from S$279.90, and is now available at all ECCO stores and online here.