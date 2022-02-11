Enjoy an effortless picnic with these wine-centric baskets from pandamart

Having a picnic takes some planning, but foodpanda is making it fuss-free with these picnic bundles packed with two iconic wines from France and New Zealand.

Available now till 20 February 2022 (or while stocks last), the delivery platform is offering two limited edition picnic bundles – your choice of champagne or white wine – together with all the essentials you need for a convenient and hassle-free picnic experience. Both bundles are only available on pandamart.

For a celebratory time, the Moët & Chandon picnic bundle is your go-to. It features the winery’s iconic Imperial Brut Champagne, which is created from over 100 different wines with up to 30% reserve wines. Typically an equal blend of Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier and Chardonnay, it embodies the champagne house’s unique style: bright fruitiness, a seductive palate and an elegant maturity.

The bottles comes with a set of glassware, cheese, cheese cutlery and chips, all packaged neatly in a picnic basket — perfect for wine and cheese lovers who want to soak up the evening breeze outdoors.

For a crisp white wine, look to the Cloudy Bay bundle. It stars the Marlborough Bay winery’s flagship sauvignon blanc, which is grown in the region’s heart of Wairau Valley. Free-draining gravelly soils and the valley’s maritime climate results in a style that’s pure, vibrant and full of concentrated stone fruit, citrus and subtle tropical characters.

Alongside the bottle is a set of glassware and ice bag, all contained in an easily-transportable basket. All you’ll have to do is choose the perfect spot for your special day out.

Additionally, both bundles will include a picnic voucher from Klook for more reason to enjoy a drink responsibly outdoors. Head to pandamart to purchase now.

Visit the foodpanda website or social media pages (Instagram and Facebook) for more information. For the latest deals and promotions, follow foodpanda on their Telegram channel.

Moët & Chandon: @moetchandon #MoetChandonxpandamart

Cloudy Bay: @cloudybay #CloudyBayxpandamart