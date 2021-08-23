Everything you needed to know about the giant Burberry Olympia bag that landed in Singapore

With its huge curves and unmistakable presence, it’s pretty hard to miss the giant Burberry Olympia bag that now sits in front of the iconic ION Orchard Shopping Mall on Orchard Road.

The larger-than-life structure — the latest evolution of Burberry’s takeovers of global landscapes — has finally made its way to local shores following equally eye-catching stints in London’s River Thames and against the futuristic skyline of Dubai.

This will be the colossal replica’s third stop in its global tour around the world, so you’ll be one of the lucky few people to catch this looming icon in all its glory before everyone else. Beside being made sustainably, the installation and all the materials used in its construction will be recycled and repurposed after the tour.

Of course, an occasion this big (literally) should be celebrated with just as much fanfare, which is why the British brand will be launching exclusive styles and colours for the Olympia bag that will only be available at its ION Orchard boutique.

Hand-shaped in Italy by artisan makers, the It-bag’s unique, curved silhouette is crafted from soft matte, scratch-resistant French leather that’s finished with a subtle gloss. The accessory comes in neutral shades like Warm Sand (just like the installation), Burgundy, and Black to match everything in your wardrobe, but the adventurous will revel in the range’s brightly-hued and printed variations too. We’re talking shades of Pale Blue and Deep Orange, as well as prints like camouflage and Burberry’s iconic checks.

In it’s final display of showmanship, the Olympia bag features gold or palladium-plated hardware that’s engraved with the Burberry logo.

The giant sculpture will the the perfect backdrop for a picture with your very own Olympia handbag, although you will have to act fast because it’ll only be in town till 29 August 2021.

Head down to ION Orchard at 2 Orchard Turn to see this marvel for yourself today.