Solve life’s most common problems with these easy hacks

Life can feel like an endless series of challenges, but it does not have to be this way with these easy solutions to some of our most common daily problems.

From social media envy to feeling unproductive, these simple hacks can help you tackle your frustrations quickly and effortlessly, and leave you feeling recharged to take on the day.

Fear of missing out

International borders are almost fully open, and with that comes family, friends, and social media telling us tales about overseas adventures. Then there’s you, stuck in the same country ever since the pandemic, envious but unable to travel either due to time, money, or work commitments.

Take advantage of people travelling by visiting your backyard. Local tourist destinations are now less crowded, which means we get to enjoy places like the recently revamped Haw Par Villa or go on a quiet hike in the nature reserves. Alternatively, staycations at hotels like Dusit Thani Laguna and Villa Samadhi could make you feel like you’re in an exotic location.

Noisy home renovations

With the vast majority of us living in flats, hearing neighbours renovate their homes is an inescapable part of life. The constant din can be a major hindrance when you are trying to focus, or during the middle of an online meeting.

If heading to the office is not an option, there is always the public library. There are 25 locations scattered throughout Singapore, from the light-filled National Library to the Library @ Harbourfront with views of Sentosa, all with air conditioning, plenty of seatings, and wifi.

Feeling unproductive

Work is a big part of our lives and it usually comes in the form of sitting at your desk and staring at the screen all day, so it’s normal to feel tired and unproductive from time to time.

We might not have full control over our work, but we have reign over our lifestyle, and adopting a sustainable, healthy diet will provide a boost to your energy levels. foodpanda lets you do it easily with their Green Label programme, a first-of-its-kind restaurant certification scheme that identifies the most sustainable brands on the platform. Green Label-certified restaurants, which include SaladStop!, VeganBurg, and Open Farm Community, are audited based on criteria like food waste, carbon reduction, and social welfare, making it easier to find and support the sustainable brands you love.

Taking little breaks during work also helps with productivity. Head out for a walk during lunch and use foodpanda pick-up for a guaranteed discount on your meal, collect it in as fast as ten minutes upon ordering, and enjoy it somewhere peaceful.

Long queues

Waiting for your food might seem like a trivial problem, but it snowballs into something bigger during the one-hour workday lunch. Compounded with back-to-back meetings and tight deadlines, there’s often not much time left of your lunch break after dealing with the queues for food.

foodpanda’s pick-up option is one solution. It lets you order from a wide range of restaurants from Japanese to Western, and self-collect in as little as ten minutes. Additionally, foodpanda is offering up to 50 percent off pick-up orders from selected restaurants like Mr Bean, Carl’s Jr., A-One Signature, and Eighteen Chefs from now to 31 October 2022, so you can tapau your next workday lunch while saving time and money. During this month, coffee lovers can also find Pau-Pau on dating app Coffee Meets Bagel and get a free coffee pick-up voucher.

