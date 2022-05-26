Get your fitness goals sorted with these stylish, handy companions

Reminder: we’re moving into the second half the year. In case you’ve been putting off your New Year’s resolutions to workout with the “I’ll start tomorrow” trap, this is the wake up call you’ve been manifesting.

Of course, we can’t just dive straight into a regime without a little motivation from a new gadget or two. Apart from being the ultimate solution that’ll help us achieve our fitness goals, they have to be all kinds of sleek and stylish so we can wear them with just about any outfit. You don’t have to rack your brains either, because the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 are the perfect pair to keep your healthy lifestyle on track throughout the day.

If you need more inspiration, just take a cue from Singapore’s very own Melanie Foo.

The ever-stylish Melanie isn’t just a full-time mom to her adorable one-year-old daughter Luna, she’s also the founder and CEO of Warrior Studios, where she teaches yoga classes to aspiring yogis around the island.

The minimalist, clean design of the watch isn’t just aesthetically pleasing with matching watch face customisations to boot.

“The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is really lightweight since it’s made from aluminium and I don’t feel as though I’m actually wearing a watch at all. This is really great because as much as I want to monitor my heart rate and calories burnt after a session, yoga is really about disconnecting and creating mental clarity while improving strength, balance and flexibility,” says Melanie. “It also comes with specific workout trackers across different activities so the watch can track more accurately depending on whether I’m out for a run or practicing yoga in the studio.”

The super smart watch doesn’t stop there: it also conveniently measures body composition too. Truth hurts, but it’ll only spur you on to achieve your goals. The watch’s Samsung BioActive Sensor can track your body fat percentage, skeletal muscle, body water and more (in real time, no less!) and inform you as you’re managing your health goals.

Now, the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is great on its own, but it works even better with the Samsung Galaxy Buds2. Simply pair them together and you won’t even need your phone to control your music or adjust sound settings like active noise canceling.





Melanie’s busy lifestyle sees her running around all the time but the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 ensures she’ll have enough juice throughout the day for meetings and entertainment on the go, even after her workouts. “Since I’m always out and about, it really helps that I can use the Buds2 for 20 hours at a time! If I really don’t have time, or if I forget to bring it to full charge for five hours while I’m sleeping, just a quick 10 minutes of quick charging of the case can last me more than two hours.”

Taking note of your health and fitness is so much more than just using your wearables during workouts. The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 features an impressive suite of lifestyle trackers that’ll guide you though your goals too. Think functions like a useful ECG and blood pressure tracker, a blood oxygen level measurements, a steps tracker as well as a food calorie counter to keep you accountable too.

“There are new watch straps available for the Samsung Galaxy Watch4, but even if I’m too busy to change them out throughout the day, the Sports strap is a really stylish option that pairs well with my outfits outside the (yoga) studio too!”

Talent: Melanie Foo

Photography: Mun Kong

Photography: Melvin Leong

Grooming & Hair: Fiona Bennett

Locations: Warrior Studios & Barbary Coast