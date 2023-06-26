Here’s why Silver Bullion is an investment haven for commodity investors 

Founded in 2009 by Gregor Gregersen, Silver Bullion is a financial services company in Singapore that offers segregated ownership of physical commodities like real gold, silver, platinum and other metals to investors. The company also helps in reducing storage for metals, counterparty and jurisdictional risks associated with holding these commodities.

Observations from the chatter

At the recent Singapore-held Asia Pacific Precious Metals Conference (APPMC) to share his views on Understanding the Significance of Gold Bar Integrity, Gregor Gregersen, founder and CEO of Silver Bullion is pleasantly intrigued by the unofficial chatter about silver.

Trade journalists and industry insiders alike were abuzz with talk about how silver supplies were becoming scarce due to the uptick in photovoltaic demand.

“According to the Silver Institute, there is a 237 million troy ounce physical shortage in silver supply now, a shortage that might just be a catalyst to push silver into triple-digit valuations. Silver mine production is lower today than it was a decade ago due to a lack of investments, and production cannot be materially increased over the short term as it can take over ten years to commence new mining operations,” Gregersen said.

Yet with the push for more renewable energy sources, silver use is becoming more intense due to its widespread use in photovoltaics for solar panels. Silver is the world’s best conductor of heat and electricity, so silver paste is widely used in these panels to carry the electricity produced straight for use or to store in batteries.

Supply not keeping up with demand

Increased efficiencies, falling costs, power generation on-shoring, and environmental policies are greatly increasing solar panel demand. The International Energy Association (IEA) predicts solar investment will exceed the oil production investment in 2023, with over 1 billion USD per day being invested in photovoltaics.

A scarcity of polysilicon limited solar panel production in 2022, but in 2023 supply has since exploded, causing panel production costs to fall and production to surge. 350 GW of new panel installations, enough to power 306,600,000 homes for one year if they collectively consumer 10,000kWh each.

While the amount of silver used has decreased about 80% with the improvements in production techniques, Gregersen believes that this has peaked. “New solar technologies such as TOPCon and HJT solar cells are also likely to reverse the trend, requiring 30 to 80 percent more silver in return for better performance in hot climates and low light conditions,” Gregersen said.

“Add to that a ramp-up in production, and 350 GW in panel installations now seems realistic for 2023. This would translate to at least 70 billion cells manufactured in 2023. Assuming 80 mg per cell, this would result in 180 million ounces of silver needed. If the amount of silver increases to 100 mg per cell, we would require 224 million ounces of silver,” added Gregersen.

Silver is also found in virtually every electronic device. From printed circuit boards to switches in keyboards to printed circuit boards used in mobile phones and computers, silver is used. Demand for silver has steadily been increasing, and current supplies can’t keep up, so you can see why Gregersen believes that a spike in price “to triple-digit valuations” is inevitable.

Time to switch

Given that Gregersen’s company is literally named “Silver Bullion”, you can understand the interest. But then you learn that he is in fact watching for a tipping point to switch his holdings to gold, and things become curious. Why switch from one to the other?

“It’s known as the Gold-to-Silver Ratio”, Gregersen explains. “This is a metric by which investors determine when to switch from gold to silver and vice versa. The ratio is obtained by dividing the price of gold with silver. When the ratio is high, for example above 80, silver is more undervalued than gold and therefore a better buy. The converse is true when the ratio is low. Because the two metals appreciate against each other in a cyclical fashion over the years, making smart swops at the right time can allow you to easily increase the value of your holdings.”

A German native who partially grew up in Italy and England, Gregersen spent 12 years in the United States and finally settled down in Singapore. Before founding Silver Bullion, he worked as a senior data architect at a major bank in Frankfurt during the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers.

That opened his eyes to how fragile the world’s financial system had become, as well as how little value currency truly had. Thus sparked his move to precious metals.

Starting from home

In 2009, Gregersen relocated to Singapore, where he found nascent demand for physical bullion despite a lack of buying avenues. He eventually built a website with live pricing and inventory, and started meeting buyers at the nearby train station to sell gold and silver bars stored under his bed at home.

Despite being new to the precious metals sector, he was able to secure a distributorship with a few bullion suppliers in a sector with frequently high minimum orders and high capital requirements. Gregersen had to personally manage customs procedures to get precious metals into the nation while also further authenticating, storing and insuring them, but the approach paid off.

By late 2009, Gregersen had accumulated about S$800,000 in revenue – sufficient proof of the emerging market in Singapore. He obtained a physical office in Centennial tower and Silver Bullion was born. In 2012, he started the S.T.A.R. (Secure, Tax Free, Allocated and Reserved) storage programme which allowed people to securely store their precious metals outside the banking system. Then in 2014, Silver Bullion launched The Safe House (TSH) vault, which has since moved into its space in the company’s building, The Reserve.

Built to requirement

With The Safe House, Silver Bullion has its own vaulting operations and management system with which to take full control of all vault processes. This allows for secure storage that is literally designed to Silver Bullion’s every specification.

The vault has a security management system that operates 24/7 monitoring with local and remote CCTV backups and armed Singapore Auxiliary Police to provide operational security. The vault itself is located within minutes from a police station. Quadruple alarm sensors back up 2.5-ton Class 1 doors, while gold and platinum are stored in a special UL rated Class II vault which has 30cm thick composite steel walls.

Beyond security, authenticity of the holdings is also established in-house. The testing team at The Safe House verifies and authenticates every ounce of gold and silver that customers transfer in under the S.T.A.R. storage programme. This assures clients that not only is their bullion genuine, they can be easily liquidated in the future – no questions asked.

The S.T.A.R. difference

Compared to the usual, Gregersen’s S.T.A.R. storage system brings greater peace of mind because every piece of bullion that Silver Bullion brings in this way is authenticated and uniquely identified. When they buy, clients are buying actual physical gold or silver, not the paper rights to a unit of gold that may or may not exist in inventory, depending on how the storage operator leverages it. Because the whole system is online, clients also have the convenience to buy or sell at their own time, and at any place of their choosing.

For clients that place great emphasis on privacy and security, The Safe House offers personal safe deposit boxes with heavy-duty tamper-evident seals to guarantee that the integrity of the contents remains untouched. These come in two sizes — a heavy-duty 15.6-kilogram and a 202-kilogram capacity box.

No bullion is leveraged to other clients or institutions, and clients are welcome to check on their holdings in person at any time. These deposit boxes are also covered by strong third-party insurance for declared bullion, with the option of obtaining an added loss payee certificate, allowing for verified loss claims to be paid directly to the client.

Crucially, because The Safe House only acts as a safe-keeper for the bullion stored, in the unlikely event of insolvency, all bullion will be returned to their owners, not seized as assets of the company.

Keeping things safe in style

With The Safe House vault approaching its storage capacity limit in 2020, Gregersen purchased a six-storey building in in Changi, Singapore, as part of the Silver Bullion’s expansion plans. He named it The Reserve. Although under renovation currently, the building will soon be filled with Silver Bullion’s back offices, development teams and authentication labs. There will also be exclusive VIP lounges, meeting rooms and offices for members, wealth managers, family offices and clients, allowing them to conduct their business in comfort and full privacy.

With a catering capacity for up to 120 people, events can also be held there, providing opportunity for new and existing customers to meet and network. The Reserve will also offer a selection of specialized services like testing and authentication labs for physical assets like watches and rare industrial metals, digitization, and collateralization, thus catering to a wide range of customers.

Milestones moving the company forward

When complete by late 2023, the 180,000 square-foot The Reserve will certainly serve as a major milestone for Silver Bullion.

Here are some of the other milestones the company has achieved:

Over S$ 800 million worth of precious metals are being stored by Silver Bullion.

Silver Bullion has delivered more than 764.3 metric tons of bullion since 2009.

It has also delivered more than 715 metric tonnes of actual gold and silver to customers since 2009.

Over 14,370 bullion-secured peer-to-peer loans, totalling over S$ 564 million, have been made possible by Silver Bullion since 2015, at an average yearly interest rate of 3.98 per cent.

This year, Silver Bullion became the first Southeast Asian member awarded the prestigious LBMA membership, proving that its practices adhere to LBMA’s stringent rules on good trading practices and documentation.

