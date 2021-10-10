The Hermès H08 is a watch you’ll never want to take off — here’s why

When Hermès’ first launched its very own watch collection, it was clear that the accessories would carry the brand’s same eye for beauty as its highly coveted bags and silk scarves.

The Maison’s latest watch offering, the H08, however, was destined to be much more than a showpiece that you’d take out for the most special of occasions. Instead, this modern all-terrain watch was designed to be worn every single day and for every activity, whether it’s a meeting in the boardroom, a weekend brunch date, or a bicycle trip on a hot day.

As with all Hermès creations, there’s plenty of underlying nuances in this 39 x 39mm watch that make it all the more special. The design throughout here plays off the numbers zero and eight, and you’ll see this most predominantly via the case: a square with its edges gently rounded off to complement the dial within.

This same cushion shape carries on in other aspects of the watch, with design cues that were created specially by both its watch division in Switzerland and the design team for Hermès men’s universe in Paris. The fonts for the applied Arabic numerals, for example, were specifically developed for the collection, and sports the same soft curves and shape.

Even the composition of the H08 is unique. One iteration sees a case that’s made of a composite comprising graphene, making it robust and ultra-lightweight — a vital quality for all-day comfort and wear. Graphene is, after all, one of the lightest materials that can be used in watchmaking today, not only because of its sturdiness and weight (or lack thereof), but also because it lends the watch a sleek, blacked-out appearance that adds to the allure.

In the case of the H08, it’s paired with a satin-brushed and polished ceramic bezel, a black gold-coated dial with black nickel-coated hands and applied Arabic numerals, alongside a black-tinted sapphire caseback. A date window sits discreetly at half past four. To complete the look, the watch comes with a black rubber strap with a titanium butterfly clasp.

In the other two iterations, the H08 presents itself as a two-tone, DLC-coated titanium option or a satin-brushed titanium one. Both of them frame a black nickel-coated dial and are paired with either a blue or black webbing band, or a black or Hermès orange rubber strap. The former was specially made to be both sporty and sophisticated, so you don’t have to worry about switching straps in between work and play.

A titanium bracelet version is also available if you prefer to keep it classic. Look closely and you’ll notice that the link patterns here display the shape of the iconic “H” from the fashion house.

Inside, you’ll find the Hermès Manufacture Caliber H1837 self-winding movement, which beats at 28,800vph and offers approximately 50 hours of power reserve.

The Hermès H08 was clearly made for the modern man who embodies both strength and sophistication, and there’s a quiet confidence in this watch. It is, after all, a masterclass in design — a rare occasion in the watchmaking world that doesn’t rely on loud colours or fussy design to command attention.

Find out more and shop the Hermès H08 here.