At Birds of a Feather, Sichuan spices meet a bold match in Highland Park whisky.

Rich pork dumplings are invigorated by a yuzu highball. Prawns light up under a flame of single malt. A smoky, whisky-enhanced sauce seamlessly melds braised pork belly and truffle together.

These dishes are part of Flavours from the Fire, an initiative by Highland Park to showcase the wild harmony between whisky and flame-cooked food. The Orkney Island distillery has teamed up with three restaurants including Birds of a Feather, Meatsmith and Meating Place to offer unexpected contrasts of smoky and sweet, which are on their menus now.

At Birds of a Feather, head chef Eugene See touches three signature dishes with Highland Park. “Our goal is to integrate the whisky so it shares the spotlight with the other ingredients,” he said. In the pan-seared pork dumplings, this works as a pairing. The gyozas are topped with butternut squash puree, surrounded by sage foam, and glazed with a tingly Sichuan sauce, refreshed by a Highland Park 12 Year Old highball with yuzu and lime.

In the strange flavour prawns, Highland Park becomes an embellishment. The dish gets its intriguing name from guai wei, a uniquely Sichuan sauce that is spicy, sour, and nutty – “all Sichuan restaurants have their version,” See said. At Birds of a Feather, his sweeter rendition complements the honeyed notes of Highland Park 15 Year Old, which is served neat. A flambé of Highland Park 12 Year Old teases out the char on tiger prawns.

The showpiece is the homestyle braised pork belly. Presented in a domed ceramic pot, it comprises of blocky pork belly, shaved black truffle, fried kale, and a confit egg cradled by garlic mushroom rice. Underneath is a sauce made with Highland Park 12 Year Old and a braising liquid that has been bubbling away since the restaurant opened seven years ago.

“Now is the time to take a photo,” said a server before he spritzed Highland Park 12 Year Old over the dish and churned it into a glorious mess. The fat from the pork melts and coats the pearly rice, its slickness contrasted by crunchy mushrooms. A neat pour of Highland Park 18 Year Old offsets the richness with its candied orange and peat smoke profile.

The Flavours from the Fire dishes at Bird of a Feather are available as à la care options, and diners can choose to have them paired with Highland Park whiskies at an additional cost. Highland Park is also working with Meatsmith and Meating Place on special dishes for the perfect Flavours from The Fire pairing.

