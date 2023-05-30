How online art gallery SINGULART’s digital approach disrupts tradition

A picture paints a thousand words, which is why spectacular artworks are often best appreciated in person, especially if you want to marvel at its details. Then the COVID-19 pandemic happened, which forced physical art galleries to rethink how they should operate when social interactions were restricted. Thankfully, SINGULART, an online art gallery, was at the forefront of this new era, having found opportunities in the untapped digital realm to create a platform where artists and collectors can still exchange ideas – and art –indefinitely.

SINGULART’s digitalised vision for art

Once reserved for the rich and famous, art collecting and appreciation has come a long way to become accessible for all. Unlike art fairs like Art Basel, Frieze Art Fair, and SCOPE Art Show – which usually takes place at a physical location and can only be accessed via tickets – SINGULART makes art more accessible by hosting its masterpieces via an online gallery, where anyone can view them anytime and anywhere.

Founded in 2017 in Montreuil, France by Vera Kempf, Brice Lecompte, and Denis Fayolle, SINGULART is entirely online and works by collecting and listing curated artworks for sale. This digitisation-focused medium has made the art market more accessible for not only its vast number of artists (over 12,000 and growing) on board, but also collectors and art enthusiasts globally.

How then, does the platform stand out from other online galleries? For one, the experts onboard are there at every step of the way to help, whether it’s to advice on investment, or on personal curation. Insights into the art market and interviews with painters, sculptures, photographers and illustrators help give collectors a well-rounded perspective, so it’s not just a one-way transaction.

Being in a digital space also means that more transparency is brought to the art world. Contrary to popular belief, the majority of collectors buy art for purely emotional reasons, which means that it’s not always an investment on which they’re looking for a return. They do, however, like to be informed, so details like the true value of the art and price fairness is always at the top of their minds when making a purchase.

Another frontier that SINGULART is constantly pushing is inclusivity, especially since gender is still one of the biggest disparities. For example, works created by female artists represent only 11 percent of museum collections in the US. At SINGULART, 49 percent of those represented are female, creating more opportunities for these talented designers and artists globally.

Creating digital tools and solutions for artists and collectors

SINGULART engages the largest community of contemporary art and design enthusiasts and collectors. All content is at your fingertips, and they’re updated weekly with interviews, art market news, digital events, and curated themes, so you’re always in the know. In the spirit of inclusivity, even the newsletter is translated across six languages, namely French, English, German, Italian, Spanish, and Japanese.

Come across an artist you love? SINGULART’s intuitive platform also makes it easy for you to follow their journey and portfolio, giving you notifications about exclusive new works by the artist. Meanwhile, the recently launched ‘Live’ section introduces online events into the mix, and is a great place to browse and participate special sales and exciting auctions in real-time.

As the bridge between collectors and artists, SINGULART also assists in pricing artwork, helping buyers find their desired pieces, and creating conversation and interest between the two.

Helping collectors find the best artworks easily

SINGULART’s artworks certainly aren’t run-off-the-mill pieces too. A stringent process for the artworks are put in place; all artists, for example, are approved and sourced by the team themselves. They must, for example, be established names in their respective countries, have a proven history of sales, and potential for growth.

But that’s not to say up-and-coming artists aren’t welcomed. Most recently, the company launched a new platform called balthasart, an online gallery dedicated to bringing together emerging artists with the next generation of art collectors, giving both an opportunity to approach and learn about art in a less intimidating environment.

That’s not to say you can’t experience the joys of purchasing art in person with SINGULART. In 2019, SINGULART became the first online art gallery to exhibit at a physical art fair, marking its move into the offline market and further earning the trust of artists and collectors globally. It’s since showed at some of the most prestigious exhibitions, including SCOPE New York and AQUA Miami.

Find out more about SINGULART.