Top apps to make the most out of your Huawei MatePad tablet

Tablets are the new productivity powerhouses. There, we’ve said it.

Apart from incredibly intensive computing tasks that require specialist equipment, the average tablet has everything a regular user needs to study, work and play. After all, it works just like your regular laptop and it’s so much more portable given the how lightweight they are, making it the perfect hardware for work productivity.

The tablet of our choice? The Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6.

The reasoning behind our choice is simple: Huawei’s AppGallery — the official app store for Huawei — for instance, is home to more than 141,000 global apps to date. This includes a fair share of popular local apps that aid with your day-to-day activities such as GRAB, SingPass, TraceTogether, DBS/POSB, Journey, Plano, Anywheel, and more.

The Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6 allows up to four app windows to be shown on screen, making multitasking a breeze.

We know what you’re thinking: will you still be able to download Google apps like Facebook and Google Maps? Here’s a quick answer: yes, you can. Petal Search is a search engine tool built by the Chinese tech giant that allows users to download their favourite apps on their Huawei devices even if they aren’t available in the App Gallery yet. Simply search the name of the software on Petal Search, click download and you’re good to go.

The 616-gram tablet is made even more efficient with a magnetic Smart Keyboard that doubles up the MatePad Pro 12.6 as a lightweight laptop. Couple that with the M-Pencil (2nd Gen) and you’re all set for a productive day out while running errands and meetings.

Here are all the ways to make the most out of your Huawei tablet

Weekend movie marathon, sorted

Whether you’re binging the entire season one of Squid Game on Netflix, or in need of a Marvel movie marathon on Disney+, the Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6 has got you sorted. The lean machine comes with incredibly large battery capacity of 10,050mAh, which will allow you to watch 14 hours of continuous video playback on a single charge. No longer will you have to pause your movie to run out and grab your charger.

Juggle your tasks

If you don’t have time to catch up on your shows over the weekend, you could even sneak in an episode or two while you’re working during the day. After all, the Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6’s multi-window feature can allow up to four app windows to be shown on screen. P.S. we won’t tell your boss.

Once you’re done and ready to focus on your tasks at hand, the tablet is also able to transfer files in seconds when you connect the tablet wirelessly to a Huawei smartphone, laptop or monitor display.

Tune out the world

The world is a noisy space, and sometimes we just need some time away from it all. Now, you can rest and relax with your favourite tunes or let all your frustration out by singing to your hearts content with some music on Spotify. Besides, who will let the eight speakers — tuned by US audio powerhouse Harmon Kardon — go to waste? Not us, that’s for sure.

Other than a jingle or two, you can also download apps like Calm on the tablet, a meditation software that helps to lower stress, lessen anxiety, and induce an even better, more restful sleep with their guided meditations.

Take a walk on the creative side

We’re no artists, but if you are then you’ll surely enjoy using the new M-Pencil (2nd Gen) on the Huawei tablet. Whether its ibisPaintX, Nebo or Concepts, Huawei wants to fuel your creative spark with these readily available apps.

Or take a moment to pen down your thoughts

If you’re not one for taking time to meditate — yes, silence can be deafening at times — perhaps you’d be better off with reflecting on your day by penning down your thoughts. With apps like Journey and Grid Diary, connect with the smart keyboard and just take 10 minutes to write down your feelings and happenings of the day. You’d be surprised at how regular journalling can help to identify stressful triggers and provide opportunities for positive self-talk, making it a great habit to improve your mental health.

There’s really no better time to get a Huawei tablet than now. With over 141,000 global apps available — the list is ever growing, mind you — you can do just about anything you need on the MatePad Pro 12.6.

We can still hear the echo of the “no google apps” statement in your heads, so here’s just a quick recap: Apps that aren’t available on AppGallery yet can still be downloaded and used with Petal Search — and yes, that includes Facebook, Instagram, Google Chrome and more. The search even runs a security scan so you can safely download your favourite apps without worry.

It was a breeze for us to download apps like Netflix and Viu for some after-work relaxation, and writing down notes with the M-Pencil on the Nebo made multitasking effortless. Need to schedule in a workout? Viewing professional guided videos on apps like Keep-Trainer on a tablet is so much easier than squinting at our smartphones.

And that’s why the Huawei tablet has become an essential part of our work and life — it houses all the benefits of a phone and a laptop, only better.

