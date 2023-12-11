Ignite warmth this Christmas with TWG Tea’s Happy Noel Tea and Festive Collection

Christmas is in the air and obviously on the dining table too. In addition to feasting on festive treats, the choice of beverage also plays a big part in enlivening a merry atmosphere. True to its name, TWG Tea’s Happy Noel Tea, alongside the rest of its joyous Festive Collection, will instil good spirits with its aromatic and tasty notes.

Champagne and mulled wine may be associated with the Yuletide season, but TWG Tea makes a case for its equally decadent and fragrant teas. Case in point: the Happy Noel Tea (SGD49 for 60g), a delicious ode to the Christmas season. This limited edition tea from TWG Tea’s celebrated Grand Mode Tea Collection will ensure a jubilant sip for the holiday season. Here, TWG’s signature white tea is blended with warm holiday spices of orange peel, cinnamon, cardamom pod, apples and pink peppercorn. The resulting brew is an enchanting cup of tea, with majestic swirls of steam that fill the air with the aroma of orange peel, holiday spices and baked apples.

Encasing the Happy Noel Tea is a vibrant and bold candy cane red collectible tin. Its cheery Christmas carousel design – a symbol of joyous festivity that brings to mind wintry fireside reunions and year-end celebrations – helps it double up as striking table decor in the home.

Happy Noel Tea from the Grand Mode Tea Collection, $49 (60g). Available from now at TWGTea.com and all TWG Tea Salons & Boutiques in Singapore.

Christmas gifting ideas with TWG Tea Festive Collection

Surprise loved ones with thoughtful Christmas gifts selected from the TWG Tea Festive Collection. The perfect stocking stuffer comes by way of the Joy of Christmas Mini Tea Tin (SGD16 for 20g). This adorable miniature tea tin, filled with warm and sparkling black tea that’s blended with spiced fruits and velvety chocolate, is padded in a shiny gift box.

For a luxurious festive treat, the Red Christmas Teabag Giftbox (SGD29) promise to incite gasps of delight. This ultimate teabag, reissued in a limited edition matte red gift box, is highlighted with burnished gold emblems of sleigh rides, and contains a favourite holiday theine-free red tea blend of citrus fruits and spices.

Serious tea lovers will also be thrilled to receive the Red Christmas Caviar Tin Tea (SGD29 for 50g) – a theine-free red tea filled with a festival of flavours and spices that makes for a comforting sip before bed.

Gift the taste of the world with TWG Tea’s World of Voyage Christmas Tea Set (SGD152 for six teas, 50g each). Elegantly presented in a gift box and sleeve, travel through your tastebuds via the six different teas housed in TWG mini tea tins.

TWG Tea Festive Collection is available now at TWG Tea Salons & Boutiques and on TWGTea.com and TWG Tea Mobile App.

Enchanting treats from the TWG Tea Festive Gourmet Collection

Best paired with its signature teas is TWG Tea’s festive gourmet collection.

You can’t celebrate Christmas without a log cake, and TWG Tea has created several handcrafted tea-infused Yule Logs for the occasion. Savour either the classic and decadent Chocolate Hazelnut Yule Log or go bold with the refreshing tropical-tinged Coconut Passionfruit Yule Log (SGD14 for small, serves 1; and SGD78 for large, serves 8).

TWG Tea’s Christmas Lights Tea also gets a turn in the spotlight with petite festive bites. Choose from the limited edition Festive Macarons with a Christmas Lights Tea-infused pistachio ganache, topped with chopped pistachios, and Christmas Lights Tea-infused hazelnut praline Chocolate Bonbons that are sprinkled with red cocoa powder and topped with a yellow chocolate star for a touch of Christmas magic (SGD15, SGD30 and SGD60 for box of 6, 12 and 24 respectively).

TWG Tea log cakes and festive macarons at all TWG Tea Salons & Boutiques in Singapore. Chocolate Bonbons are available exclusively at TWG Tea on the Bay at Marina Bay Sands and TWG Tea Takashimaya, Basement 2.

Experience a Christmas feast at TWG Tea Salons

Instead of firing up the kitchen at home, declare the festive season a rest period and treat your loved ones with a magical dine-in experience with TWG Tea’s Festive Set Menu.

Available at all TWG Tea Salons in Singapore, this visually and gastronomically appetising spread kicks off with a sparkling cocktail of white wine infused with Christmas Lights Tea or a refreshing mocktail of Red Christmas Tea and raspberry purée.

Afterwards, indulge in the main course – succulent Hokkaido scallops served with an aromatic oyster marinière emulsion and smoked herring roe that pairs with either a cup of Holiday Spirit Tea or a glass of iced Noel! Noel! Tea.

Conclude the meal on a sweet note with a meringue that’s filled with French Earl Grey infused crémeux, and served with chestnut Chantilly, a poached pear infused with French Earl Grey, and spiced pear sorbet.

TWG Tea’s Festive Set Menu is priced at SGD60 for the main course and tea; and SGD75 for the main course, tea and dessert at all TWG Tea Salons in Singapore.