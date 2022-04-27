Is a bigger (diamond) always better?

The 4Cs of a diamond (cut, colour, clarity and carat) are important factors when picking your piece of jewellery, but the word on the street that people talk about most? Carat.

You’ve probably heard multiple people equating their salary to the size of the rock, which leads to the misconception that going for a bigger diamond — while saving money on the other aspects — is the better decision.

So, we’re here to lay down the facts once and for all. Is a bigger diamond necessarily the better option? To us, it’s a resounding no. Read on to find out why.

While a bigger diamond is undoubtedly more visible because of its sheer size, characteristics like an asymmetrical cut can still result in a dull piece of jewellery. Besides, who can really afford Hailey’s diamond ring when she got engaged to Justin Bieber? It’s estimated to be between 6 to 10 carats, and we’ve gotta be real here, that’s a bit much. It’s too big for the everyday person to be flashing about while we go about our day running errands, and we don’t exactly want to go about our day taking care of the ring at all times.

Which is why we’re all about the bling rather than the size.

It’s all about the cut (and the bling that comes with it)

SK Jewellery’s AllStar Diamond has achieved a 3-star rating on the Sarine Light™ Performance report, the highest grade a diamond can achieve. It’s judged based on the brilliance, sparkle, fire and light symmetry too, which just means the diamond was created to produce an outstanding illumination unlike any other. (Image credit: SK Jewellery)

The most important aspect to achieve a firework of a glow in your ring? The cut.

To get to a basic understanding of how that works, just think about it this way: a diamond’s cut determines how much light the stone reflects. If the diamond has a great carat size, clarity, and colour but reflects little light, we’re sorry to say the dull and lifeless nature of the rock might even make your pricey purchase look similar to cheap costume jewellery, which is why its cut is so important.

The cut of the diamond affects the light leakage of the stone, which impacts its visual appeal. It’s a common occurrence that happens when the diamond’s pavilion facets (the bottom half of the diamond) do not reflect light back to the crown (top half of the diamond). If the pavilion of the diamond is cut too shallow or too steep, there’s a higher tendency of light leaking from the bottom of the diamond instead of returning to the top of the diamond.

Since we’re on the topic of light reflection, we’ll just cut to the chase. The most sparkly diamond cut is none other than the round brilliant cut. In general, round brilliant diamonds have 58 facets, including the culet, which is the pointy tip of the diamond.

The diamonds from the AllStar Diamond collection from SK Jewellery, for instance, is the first 101 Facet US-Patent Modified Cut Lab Grown Diamond, which results in it being a highly reflective and brilliant diamond. Every additional facet here is crafted with symmetry and the sole purpose of reflecting optimal brilliance and enhancing the diamond’s captivating sparkle.

The same sparkle, at a fraction of the price

Sonia Chew in SK Jewellery’s AllStar Diamond (Image credit: SK Jewellery)

Yet, the million dollar question awaits. Do you have give up on the brilliance of the cut because of price? Here’s a quick TLDR: No.

Those looking for the same brilliance a good cut brings can find an affordable alternative in their lab grown counterpart. We won’t bore you with the specifics, but in essence, lab grown diamonds share the same chemical and physical properties as natural diamonds, making them expectational in terms of value.

For the uninitiated, mined diamonds and lab grown diamonds are similar in all ways except one — their origin. A natural diamond is a crystallised carbon structure that’s formed over millions of years beneath the earth’s surface under conditions of heat and pressure. Lab grown diamonds, on the other hand, are crafted through advanced technology in a lab, which forgoes a large part of the labour and chain supply that occurs via mining, which translates to its lower cost.

Here’s a rough estimate on how the prices are: the average amount you’ll have to pull from your pockets for a mined diamond will be 2.5 times more expensive than one from the AllStar Diamond collection for the same size. Hence, it’s safe to say that the AllStar Diamond collection from SK Jewellery is a gamechanger in the lab grown diamond market — with prices that don’t compromise on its brilliance.

Zendaya at the 2018 Âme jewelry launch in LA. (Image credit: @amejewelry via Instagram)

Lana Condor of Netflix hosted the Costume Designers Guild Awards wearing Solitaire Trillion Studs designed with VRAI created diamonds. (Image credit: vraiofficial)

Mariah Carey wore the AC Diamond Nova Earrings by Anabela Chan for Apple TV’s Mariah’s Christmas – The Magic Continues. (Image credit: @anabelachan via Instagram)

Before we move on to the other benefits of lab grown diamonds, let it be known that celebrities that’ve we’ve seen rocking lab-grown diamonds of late include “Diamond” singer Rihanna, Zoë Kravitz, Zendaya, Lana Condor, Jennifer Lopez, Emma Watson, Lady Gaga and more. You’d best bet we’re taking a leaf from their books too.

Now, apart from affordability, lab-grown diamonds are also ethically-sourced and eco-friendly to the environment. Naturally sourced diamonds require a huge amount of machinery and explosives to dig into the Earth, which causes a disturbance in habitats, water, and land pollution. Not to mention the carbon emissions, water and energy usage — yikes.

With the world going more sustainable these days, the answer to your next diamond ring is pretty clear, both metaphorically and physically speaking.

(Image credit: SK Jewellery)

Taking a cue from our Singapore’s very own radio/TV presenter and personality Sonia Chew, we’re looking at SK Jewellery’s AllStar Diamond collection for some inspiration. The groundbreaking, lab-grown creation comes with an impressive 101 facets that are each cut with outstanding precision, built to highlight the highest light refraction, reflection, and dispersion all through the diamond for maximum shine.

There’s also a little detail that escapes those who aren’t in the know: at the culet of the diamond, you’ll find a star, which is the property design of the AllStar Diamond. Here, the perfectly symmetrical star forms the heart of the diamond where it aligns with the facets to create a scintillating fire and radiance unlike any other.

With almost zero light leakages and an extensive cut time, it shouldn’t be all that surprising to learn that it has attained a 3-star rating on the Sarine Light™ Performance report, which is the highest possible rating that a diamond can achieve. Shine bright like a diamond indeed.

The state-of-the-art technology used in fashioning the AllStar Diamond forms an extremely unique design too: Think a perfectly symmetrical pattern of 101 facets, complete with a stunning pattern of 10 beating hearts and 10 arrows — now that’s a showstopper we can all get behind.

Find out more about SK Jewellery’s AllStar Diamond collection here.