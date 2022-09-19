Jeremy Scott shows us why Moschino is still one of fashion’s greatest with AW 2022 collections

The words “bare minimum” don’t seem to resonate with Jeremy Scott. Quite the opposite, in fact, because if his Moschino Fall/Winter 2022 collections are anything to go by, he’s gone above and beyond to prove that he alone can breathe fun and life back into post-pandemic fashion again.

Yes, Scott is a self-declared “maximalist,” but the eclectic designer really took his unique brand of creativity to the next level here, starting with the Fall/Winter 2022 womenswear collection. To best picture it, imagine the designer walking into a palatial old mansion and transforming its furnishings – fringed lampshades and all – into wearable works of art. The result is a tongue-in-cheek collection that’s at once head-turning and wearable – a balance many designers try but fail to achieve.

Here, you’ll find familiar household goods that have been given new leases of life, from a grandfather’s clock that’s now a trompe l’oeil gown to a bureau that Gigi Hadid werked down an illuminated white runway that too was inspired by none other than 2001: A Space Odyssey. Other obvious references you’ll spot include lampshades, sheet music, and even a coromandel screen, but there were subtle inferences as well, including a black evening gown that had exaggerated picture-frame shoulders.

The eye-catching collection continued with tapestry that have been worked into a long slim vest, and a dress that was clearly inspired by a quilted armchair. Power suits had hot and cold faucet handles in place of gold buttons, and the finale saw a gold harp spring to life from the back of a gown, with crystal beading that added glamour by the droves.

If you thought Scott scrooged on his flair for drama on the men’s front, you’re sorely mistaken. With Sixties sci-fi at the heart of the the Moschino Uomo Fall/Winter 2022 runway, models walked down in looks inspired by A Clockwork Orange and Bladerunner, although it also wouldn’t take eagle eyes to spot the bold references to Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

Here, the art of colour blocking was redefined with a liberal use of pigments over double-breasted suits and bandleader uniforms. A thinly striped purple and pink blazer and its matching pants also deserve special mention for recalling mid-to-late 20th century TV screens, which had lines that warped when viewed up close.

Some might say that household goods of the yesteryear and the graphic artistry in sci-fi ‘60s movies aren’t usually the first things that come to mind when talking about fashion inspiration, but such was Scott’s range of imagination, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. His energy is, after all, infectious, and if anyone can breathe life back into the stoic world of high fashion today without being a slave to trends, it’s him.

This isn’t the first time Scott has been at the forefront of milestones though, from supporting LGBTQ communities to dressing a diverse profile of celebrities — think Megan Thee Stallion and Simone Ashley. Before the rest of the world jumped on Korean celebrities for endorsements and red carpet appearances, he was already working with K-pop girl group 2NE1, who showcased his wild creations to audiences new and old worldwide.

With parties back in full swing, Scott’s creations for Moschino’s Fall/Winter 2022 season is one way to make heads turn. After all, we’ve been stuck in a rut — both mentally and physically — for almost three years since Covid struck. With parties (or just life, in general) back in full swing, maybe it’s time that you too had a little fun.

Shop Moschino’s FW 2022 collections online here, and at its boutiques below:

MOSCHINO Paragon

Paragon Shopping Centre, #01-04/05, 290 Orchard Road, Singapore 238859

MOSCHINO Marina Bay Sands

The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, #01-15, 2 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018972

(All images: Moschino)