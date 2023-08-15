Jigger & Pony stars the humble persimmon in these House of Suntory autumn cocktail

Persimmon takes a three-point turn at Jigger & Pony, which is showcasing the autumn fruit in House of Suntory cocktails.

Part of the House of Suntory’s autumn cocktails series from 1 August to 22 September 2023, the best bar in Singapore has created a trio of drinks all using the autumn fruit, which is at its best during the cooler months.

Jigger & Pony is one of six bars in Singapore taking part in the House of Suntory initiative, joining Nutmeg & Clove, Papa Doble, Smoke & Mirrors, Republic, and SSAL. Each of these venues are serving three cocktails with Roku Gin, Haku Vodka, and Chita Whisky, all crafted to drink like autumn in Japan.

Classic cocktails are what Jigger & Pony excel in. Since 2012, the bar has built its reputation on doing slight nips and tucks to timeless drinks, from the Gimlet to the Clover Club. Likewise, principal bartender Adrian Foo slipped autumn into three traditional styles: the Gin & It, Martini, and Highball.

Persimmon, Gin & It

Foo introduced persimmon to the Gin & It – also known as the Sweet Martini – in three ways. First, he added a persimmon distillate to the Roku Gin base. Then, he layered persimmon syrup over sweet vermouth. After a couple of dashes of maqaw pepper tincture, his final flourish is a persimmon chunk garnished on top of the boozy and bittersweet drink.

Fresh Persimmon Martini

Persimmon nudges the Fresh Fruit Martini into autumn territory. Starting off with Haku Vodka, a soft, luminous style made with Japanese polished white rice, Foo combined with persimmon juice syrup, dry vermouth, fino sherry, and citric acid, resulting in a bright, saline, and complex sipper.

Kaki Ponzu-High

The combination of whisky and soda allows for countless riffs, like this persimmon example. The fruit is roasted, turned into syrup, and joined by ponzu on top of Chita Single Grain Japanese Whisky. For the garnish, a persimmon slice, pressed with yuzu liqueur. Kaki means persimmon in Japanese, but it is also ripe for many rounds among friends.

House of Suntory Autumn Experience cocktails @ Jigger & Pony

1 August – 22 September 2023

165 Tanjong Pagar Road, Amara Hotel, Singapore 088539

Visit Jigger & Pony’s website and Instagram for more details.

(Hero and featured images credit: House of Suntory)