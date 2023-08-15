Lifestyle Asia
Home > Sponsored Posts > Dining > Drinks > Jigger & Pony stars the humble persimmon in these House of Suntory autumn cocktail
Dining
15 Aug 2023 04:00 PM

Jigger & Pony stars the humble persimmon in these House of Suntory autumn cocktail

Presented by House of Suntory

back
Dining
15 Aug 2023 04:00 PM

Jigger & Pony stars the humble persimmon in these House of Suntory autumn cocktail

Presented by House of Suntory

Lifestyle Asia

Persimmon takes a three-point turn at Jigger & Pony, which is showcasing the autumn fruit in House of Suntory cocktails.

Part of the House of Suntory’s autumn cocktails series from 1 August to 22 September 2023, the best bar in Singapore has created a trio of drinks all using the autumn fruit, which is at its best during the cooler months.

Jigger & Pony is one of six bars in Singapore taking part in the House of Suntory initiative, joining Nutmeg & Clove, Papa Doble, Smoke & Mirrors, Republic, and SSAL. Each of these venues are serving three cocktails with Roku Gin, Haku Vodka, and Chita Whisky, all crafted to drink like autumn in Japan.

Classic cocktails are what Jigger & Pony excel in. Since 2012, the bar has built its reputation on doing slight nips and tucks to timeless drinks, from the Gimlet to the Clover Club. Likewise, principal bartender Adrian Foo slipped autumn into three traditional styles: the Gin & It, Martini, and Highball.

jigger pony suntory cocktail
Persimmon, Gin & It (Image credit: House of Suntory)

Persimmon, Gin & It

Foo introduced persimmon to the Gin & It – also known as the Sweet Martini – in three ways. First, he added a persimmon distillate to the Roku Gin base. Then, he layered persimmon syrup over sweet vermouth. After a couple of dashes of maqaw pepper tincture, his final flourish is a persimmon chunk garnished on top of the boozy and bittersweet drink.

jigger pony suntory cocktail
Fresh Persimmon Martini (Image credit: House of Suntory)

Fresh Persimmon Martini

Persimmon nudges the Fresh Fruit Martini into autumn territory. Starting off with Haku Vodka, a soft, luminous style made with Japanese polished white rice, Foo combined with persimmon juice syrup, dry vermouth, fino sherry, and citric acid, resulting in a bright, saline, and complex sipper.

jigger pony suntory cocktail
Kaki Ponzu-High (Image credit: House of Suntory)

Kaki Ponzu-High

The combination of whisky and soda allows for countless riffs, like this persimmon example. The fruit is roasted, turned into syrup, and joined by ponzu on top of Chita Single Grain Japanese Whisky. For the garnish, a persimmon slice, pressed with yuzu liqueur. Kaki means persimmon in Japanese, but it is also ripe for many rounds among friends.

House of Suntory Autumn Experience cocktails @ Jigger & Pony

1 August – 22 September 2023

165 Tanjong Pagar Road, Amara Hotel, Singapore 088539

Visit Jigger & Pony’s website and Instagram for more details.

(Hero and featured images credit: House of Suntory)

Drinks Cocktails Whisky Bars Vodka Japan Japanese Whisky Gin Suntory
Jigger & Pony stars the humble persimmon in these House of Suntory autumn cocktail

Lifestyle Asia

Here's where you can read the latest news and stories from Lifestyle Asia and our sister titles PrestigeOnline and Augustman, curated from all of our editions in Hong Kong, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and India.

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiasg

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.