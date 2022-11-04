Kate Spade brings the sparkle of NYC to local shores with its new fragrance

Those who have made the Kate Spade New York fragrance their signature scent since its launch in 2020 will know just how perfectly it encapsulates the dynamism, elegance, and femininity of the women who have made the Big Apple their home.

This year, however, the brand wants to highlight another facet of the quintessential Kate Spade New York woman, one who’s confident, beguiling, and brings a little sparkle everywhere she goes.

Aptly named Sparkle, this Kate Spade New York fragrance evokes her sensuality and vivacity as the sun sets with its irresistibly addictive floral notes. The bouquet was conceived by perfumer Louise Turner, who managed to bottle the city’s enigmatic energy by taking inspiration from a personal memory.

“I remember being in the city years ago, as the sun was going down, sipping a delicious blackcurrant cosmopolitan, a gigantic bouquet of peonies placed on the table and smelling the lingering scent of a vanilla crème brûlée that had been delivered to a nearby table – all the scents came together in such an impactful and memorable way,” recalled Turner.

And so the scene is set with fruity blackcurrant notes that have been freshened by the subtle zest of juicy Italian lemons and the spice of frosted pink peppercorns. The complex fragrance then opens up to bright notes of purple peonies and hawthorns, before the seductive warmth of cedar and oakwood extracts take over. The olfactory treat then culminates with delicious notes of vanilla creme brûlée.

A fragrance with this much personality deserves a bottle of equal charisma. Exuding feminine elegance and effortless chic, the bottle is dressed with a night blue gradient that’s inspired by dusk in the city. A gold cap with a dark blue enamel ring is set with three gold signature spades that recall the shimmering lights across New York City’s skyline, so users will always be transported to the Big Apple with this scent no matter where they are in the world.

The sophistication continues with its outer packaging, as the embossed spade flower pattern is reimagined in a similar purple and navy gradient, with the fragrance’s name etched onto a white label – a little nod to Kate Spade’s early iconic handbags.

Of course, who better to front the Kate Spade New York Sparkle fragrance than someone who’s just as charismatic herself. Actress and dancer Maddie Ziegler returns for her second campaign with the brand, this time working her magic through New York’s epic city skyline in a flowing spade floral print dress as dusk falls.

Kate Spade New York Sparkle retails from S$65, and is available online here.

(All images: Kate Spade New York)