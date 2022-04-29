Long weekends in Singapore are effortless with this handy app

Travelling abroad is back now, but staying in Singapore over long weekends can be just as fulfilling, especially with foodpanda.

With restrictions easing and the return of big groups, you can count on foodpanda for any situation during the extended break: from home parties to quiet moments on your couch.

There’s pandamart, foodpanda’s online grocery service that brings you more than 5,000 items, from snacks and drinks to fresh produce, in as fast as 30 minutes. Tapau the pro way with its pick-up option, which lets you skip queues and save time, all while getting 15 to 50 percent off your order.

For electronic gadgets from Xiaomi and Phillips, beauty products by LUSH and The Body Shop, and much more, foodpanda shops makes purchasing them incredibly simple. Then there’s pandapro, foodpanda’s all-in-one subscription programme, that brings exclusive offers to voracious users of the app.

Many of these services run around the clock, so you’re covered no matter what you choose to do during the long weekends.

When you’re partying at someone’s home

With foodpanda, you can show up to a house party empty-handed yet still bring the goods. Their wildly popular food delivery service has thousands of restaurants from top-rated Michelin-starred eateries to hawker centres, cafés and fast-food joints. For drinks and snacks, pandamart has a comprehensive assortment that can be delivered in as quickly as 30 minutes around the clock.

We recommend: Phat Fingers Korean Fried Chicken & Burgers’ 12pcs wings (S$26.99)

When you’re out and about

If the weather is gorgeous and the restaurants are full, having a picnic in the park can be a much more therapeutic experience. Tapau easily to save time and money with foodpanda’s pick-up option. Just pull up the app on your phone, make your selection, and your takeaway is ready for collection in as little as ten minutes upon ordering.

We recommend: Milksha’s Refreshing Orange Green Tea (UP S$4.80, S$3.12 for pandapro users via pick-up)

When you’re kicking back at home

foodpanda is your ideal companion if you decide to stay in throughout the break. When you want to try out all the recipes you’ve been saving, pandamart is there to help with its wide range of fresh produce, your favourite snacks and beverages, and even seafood and meat from selected outlets.

For retail therapy, foodpanda shops has thousands of brands offering products that span health and beauty, international grocers and electronics, all delivered within the hour. From 2 to 31 May 2022, foodpanda shops is also hosting International Grocers Week, with up to 30 percent off selected international and specialty grocers including Marks & Spencer, Kuriya Japanese Market and Shine Korea Supermarket.

We recommend: Marks & Spencer’s Clearspring Organic Japanese Matcha Genmaicha Green Teabags (S$9.90)

When you want everything taken care of

For an entirely fuss-free time during the holidays, leave the heavy lifting to the pros. pandapro is foodpanda’s all-in-one subscription programme that provides exclusive perks and discounts to subscribers, including free delivery, up to 20 percent off selected restaurants, monthly pandamart vouchers, exclusive deals when you eat out at partner restaurants, and an extra 5 percent off all pick-up orders.

From 23 to 29 May 2022, pandapro members can look forward to upsized perks such as up to 35 percent off the full menu via food delivery, and up to 50 percent off when you eat out at selected restaurants.

Visit the foodpanda website or social media pages (Instagram and Facebook) for more information. For the latest deals and promotions, follow foodpanda on their Telegram channel.