LOUIS XIII wants you to have some patience and believe in time

In today’s fast-paced world, apps for bus arrival times and TV shows released by the season are some symbols of our impatience. But LOUIS XIII wants to change that with a film dedicated to the virtues of time.

The cognac house has launched a global campaign called “Believe in Time” with a film that pays tribute to nature’s clock and highlight the lengths it takes to create their legendary cognacs.

The film was directed by French-Senegalese director Mati Diop, who won a Cannes Festival award for her debut work “Atlantics,” and stars Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and visual artist Solange Knowles. Playing the role of Mother Earth, Knowles takes the audience on a journey through the birth of the universe, the time it took for the Himalayas to be formed, how long before humans could fly, and the age of the oldest tree on earth.

Knowles also composed an original piece of music for the film. To reflect the growth of natural and physical elements throughout millennia, the soundtrack starts with one instrument, then builds with more layers, sonics and textures as the film unfolds.

Knowles’s costume in the film further strengthens the connection between earth and time. Created over two years by Chinese couture designer Guo Pei, it comprises of precious fabrics, rocks and metals that were incorporated using traditional Chinese embroidery techniques.

Likewise, LOUIS XIII takes centuries to come into fruition. Since its origins in 1874, the cognacs have been made from grapes grown in Grande Champagne, the first cru of the Cognac region. Each generation of Cellar Master then selects the best eaux-de-vie for their successor to create LOUIS XIII. The decanters have been mouth-blown by master craftsmen for years. The result: exquisite aromas of myrrh, honey, dried roses, plum, honeysuckle, cigar box, leather, figs and passionfruit.

As the world continues to industrialise, mass produce, prioritise economies of scale, LOUIS XIII turns to the opposite: quality over quantity. Time over instant gratification. Slow pace over precipitation. Check out the film here.

LOUIS XIII is available for purchase in Singapore at the brand’s shop-in-shop in The Whisky Distillery’s flagship store at One Raffles Place. Interested customers may also contact Kristine Lim, Private Client Director for LOUIS XIII to inquire about purchasing at Kristine.lim@louisxiii-cognac.com.

