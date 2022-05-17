LSA Digital Issue 001: Fashion x Art – The Future

Vol. 1: The Fashion x Art Issue

It's easier to think of fashion and art as being distinct creative entities, but the truth is that the two could not have been more intrinsically linked today. Streetwear is now one of the most popular expressions of identity, and easily an art movement in itself. By drawing heavily from countercultures like skate, surf, and hip-hop, as well as every sub-culture that came along with them, streetwear has become more than clothing. Local artist SPEAK CRYPTIC explores the idea that "we are what we wear" through his intricate interpretation of Balenciaga's iconic Runner sneakers, and shows us why fashion and art can no longer exist without the other.