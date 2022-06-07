LSA Digital Issue 002: The Y2K Issue

Vol. 2: The Y2K Issue

The year is 2001. Britney Spears dances with an albino Burmese python at the VMAs, Apple introduces its first-ever iPod, and social media doesn't exist. Life is good. From a computer bug that threatened to shut down your DIY blog to the launch of Bratz dolls, the late ’90s to mid-2000s was a gift that kept on giving. Sure, we didn't enjoy the convenience that we do now, but everything — from film and art, to music and fashion —felt less contrived. So nostalgic are people that while most fashion trends take at least two decades to circle back, it's taken Y2K fashion less to make it back to the mainstream. In this issue, we look at the beautiful mess that was this era. After all, it's true what they say: sooner or later, everything old is new again.