LSA Digital Issue 003: The Music Issue

LSA Digital Issue 003: The Music Issue
Home > Sponsored Posts > Digital Cover > LSA Digital Issue 003: The Music Issue
Digital Cover
05 Jul 2022 10:15 AM

LSA Digital Issue 003: The Music Issue

Vol. 3: The Music Issue

Over 7,000 languages in the world, and yet only one is truly universally understood: Music. A seemingly simple combination of melody, rhythm, and harmony, each working together — and against each other — to create magic. In a world bound by rules and constraints, music is the one thing that is truly free. This issue is a celebration of the musicians who have inspired, intrigued, and innovated, from local singers who have risen against the odds to rappers who have transformed trauma into rhymes.
LSA Digital Issue 003: The Music Issue

The metamorphosis of Jasmine Sokko

There's no doubt that the music scene abroad has always booming, but the artistes in Singapore aren't resting on their laurels either. Case in point: local EDM singer-songwriter-producer and winner of the 2019 MTV Europe Music Award for Best Southeast Asian Act, Jasmine Sokko. It's quite the mouthful, if you'd ask us. As she releases the third single of the 2022, on top of the many hit songs she's already produced, we took the time to speak with her about her growth in the industry: past, present and future.
Read the interview here
Music: Past, Present, and Future

Groove to these hits

Jasmine Sokko shares the 5 artists she's listening to these days
7 rising local musicians in Singapore to add to your playlists today
Press play: 9 music-focused bars in Singapore
10 most popular hip hop artists you should know today
What exactly is City Pop, the music genre that Harry Styles loves?
Get up to speed on the history of K-pop
8 new albums releasing in July 2022 to add to your playlist
Skrillex to Marshmello: 8 of the best electronic music artists in the world
Here’s how you can view your own Spotify Pie Chart
Read More

Music, tech, and everything in between

I have since come to terms with the fact that the nature of my career is ephemeral, and this industry whimsical. Rather than being paralysed by the unknown, I am always making sure to not rest on my laurels, and if things don’t work out eventually, I did my best and that’s all that matters.
Jasmine Sokko

Get that on-stage bling

Grammys 2022: Best-dressed stars on the red carpet
Fashion inspo from these top musicians