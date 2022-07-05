LSA Digital Issue 003: The Music Issue

The metamorphosis of Jasmine Sokko

There's no doubt that the music scene abroad has always booming, but the artistes in Singapore aren't resting on their laurels either. Case in point: local EDM singer-songwriter-producer and winner of the 2019 MTV Europe Music Award for Best Southeast Asian Act, Jasmine Sokko. It's quite the mouthful, if you'd ask us. As she releases the third single of the 2022, on top of the many hit songs she's already produced, we took the time to speak with her about her growth in the industry: past, present and future.