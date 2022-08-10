LSA Digital Issue 004: The Love Local Issue

Vol. 4: The Love Local Issue
We could wax lyrical about how much Singapore has advanced since its humble beginnings as a fishing village, but forget the narrative that’s been drilled into us since we were kids. Deep down we all know that that’s not what makes Singapore well, truly Singapore. It’s always been said that our country’s biggest resource is its people, but it really is their sheer diversity that sets us apart from the rest. No where else has such distinct cultures, languages, beliefs, and practices been so embraced – celebrated, even – to create a unique identity that we so proudly call ‘being Singaporean’. In a world where differences continue to stir unrest, ours continues to bring us closer together, 57 years later. This issue explores the best that Singapore has to offer, from talented creatives and artists to delicious heritage hawker food.
Into the mind of Iman Fandi
As we celebrate our country's 57th year of independence, who better to front the cover than the nation's IT girl, Iman Fandi. She might have been better known as the daughter of a very famous and beloved local sports icon when she first debuted, but the multi-hyphenate is making big waves both locally and internationally on her own merit. We speak with to the model and singer about her family, exciting plans for the future, and her personal vision for her home country, Singapore.Read the interview here
I wish for Singapore to grow and develop even more than it already has and hope that everyone can find a safe, inclusive space to be who they are.
Iman Fandi
