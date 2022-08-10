LSA Digital Issue 004: The Love Local Issue

LSA Digital Issue 004: The Love Local Issue
Home > Sponsored Posts > Digital Cover > LSA Digital Issue 004: The Love Local Issue
Digital Cover
10 Aug 2022 10:30 AM

LSA Digital Issue 004: The Love Local Issue

Vol. 4: The Love Local Issue

We could wax lyrical about how much Singapore has advanced since its humble beginnings as a fishing village, but forget the narrative that’s been drilled into us since we were kids. Deep down we all know that that’s not what makes Singapore well, truly Singapore. It’s always been said that our country’s biggest resource is its people, but it really is their sheer diversity that sets us apart from the rest. No where else has such distinct cultures, languages, beliefs, and practices been so embraced – celebrated, even – to create a unique identity that we so proudly call ‘being Singaporean’. In a world where differences continue to stir unrest, ours continues to bring us closer together, 57 years later. This issue explores the best that Singapore has to offer, from talented creatives and artists to delicious heritage hawker food.
LSA Digital Issue 004: The Love Local Issue

Into the mind of Iman Fandi

As we celebrate our country's 57th year of independence, who better to front the cover than the nation's IT girl, Iman Fandi. She might have been better known as the daughter of a very famous and beloved local sports icon when she first debuted, but the multi-hyphenate is making big waves both locally and internationally on her own merit. We speak with to the model and singer about her family, exciting plans for the future, and her personal vision for her home country, Singapore.
Read the interview here
The best of Singapore

We the People

Compendium Spirits’ Simon Zhao on why Singapore should blaze its own path
Chef Malcolm Lee on why we should pay more for local food
Baëlf Design believes fashion “requires experimentation and room for failure”
“Singapore is small, but we need to look beyond that,” says Basheer Graphics Books’ Abdul Nasser
“Sustainability to me is a way of life,” says local furniture designer and craftsman Ahmad Habshee
“We just need to constantly enable diversity of thought,” says Paralympian Theresa Goh
“(I hope) that we develop into a more compassionate society,” says Director Anthony Chen
How the guys behind Livingwear are redefining inclusivity and masculinity in Singapore
The ultimate guide to heritage hawker food in Singapore and where to find them
Read More

#LiveLocal

I wish for Singapore to grow and develop even more than it already has and hope that everyone can find a safe, inclusive space to be who they are. 
Iman Fandi

#WearLocal

These local slow fashion brands encourage you to shop better, not more
Read More