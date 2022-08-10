LSA Digital Issue 004: The Love Local Issue

Vol. 4: The Love Local Issue

We could wax lyrical about how much Singapore has advanced since its humble beginnings as a fishing village, but forget the narrative that’s been drilled into us since we were kids. Deep down we all know that that’s not what makes Singapore well, truly Singapore. It’s always been said that our country’s biggest resource is its people, but it really is their sheer diversity that sets us apart from the rest. No where else has such distinct cultures, languages, beliefs, and practices been so embraced – celebrated, even – to create a unique identity that we so proudly call ‘being Singaporean’. In a world where differences continue to stir unrest, ours continues to bring us closer together, 57 years later. This issue explores the best that Singapore has to offer, from talented creatives and artists to delicious heritage hawker food.