LSA Digital Issue 005: The Entertainment Issue (ft. Glenn Yong)

Vol. 5: The Entertainment Issue

We’ve come a long way since gladiators fought lions in the Colosseum for the laughs, haven’t we? Instead of blood-soaked battles, we now have an endless stream of entertainment channels to turn to and we’re all for it, from Netflix and Xbox, to TikTok and Spotify. Entertainment has and always will be a big part of our lives, constantly teaching, reshaping and reinventing us from the moment we were old enough to form an opinion. The way we consume culture and entertainment has radically changed, but if there’s one thing that’s remained, it’s how people still love a good laugh, a tear-jerking moment, or kept at the edge or their seats. This issue – featuring one of Singapore's top actors today, Glenn Yong – is a guide to the best in entertainment today, so get that popcorn ready and buckle up. This is, after all, showbiz baby.