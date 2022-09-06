LSA Digital Issue 005: The Entertainment Issue (ft. Glenn Yong)

Vol. 5: The Entertainment Issue
We’ve come a long way since gladiators fought lions in the Colosseum for the laughs, haven’t we? Instead of blood-soaked battles, we now have an endless stream of entertainment channels to turn to and we’re all for it, from Netflix and Xbox, to TikTok and Spotify. Entertainment has and always will be a big part of our lives, constantly teaching, reshaping and reinventing us from the moment we were old enough to form an opinion. The way we consume culture and entertainment has radically changed, but if there’s one thing that’s remained, it’s how people still love a good laugh, a tear-jerking moment, or kept at the edge or their seats. This issue – featuring one of Singapore's top actors today, Glenn Yong – is a guide to the best in entertainment today, so get that popcorn ready and buckle up. This is, after all, showbiz baby.
Behind the scenes with Glenn Yong
Multi-hyphenate Glenn Yong is everywhere these days. When he's not Sergeant C K Chow in Ah Girls Go Army, the singer and actor is busy making appearances at variety shows, major fashion events, and serenading his loving fans at fan meetings and festivals. How he does it all, we're not sure either. Curious, we speak to the rising star on his popularity, how he decompresses during his free time, and why it's so important for him to put his most authentic self forward in public.Read the interview here
BLACKPINK makes history at VMAs 2022 with ‘Pink Venom’ performance, plus Lisa wins best K-pop award
It’s more about finding significance in the things I do rather than just chasing after success. Naked we come naked we go, the only thing we can leave behind is our impact on this world and the lives of others right?
