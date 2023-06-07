LSA Digital Issue 006: The Hallyu Issue (feat. CRAVITY)

Vol. 6: The Hallyu Issue

Hallyu, or the Korean wave, only gained traction globally at the beginning of the new millennium. And it's been an uphill trajectory since. Described as a rising cultural phenomenon of South Korean popular culture, the best example that sparked this is the 2002 hit drama Winter Sonata which swept Asia off its feet. Almost every household from China to Japan knows who lead actors Bae Yong-joon and Choi Ji-woo is. Bet you haven't heard of their names in a while, have you? From there, K-pop and more K-dramas went on to make everyone globally sit up, listen, and watch intently. Records were broken with via South Korean entertainment projects. Boy band BTS and rapper PSY reign the Billboard charts, Netflix hit the jackpot with Squid's Game, and South Korean actress Yoo Youn-jung won an Academy Award for her role in the film Minari. This issue – featuring one of K-pop's rising active boybands, CRAVITY – lets us in on the allure of South Korean culture. It's time to know more about K-culture besides knowing the Annyeonghaseyo and Saranghaeyo greetings.