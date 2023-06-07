LSA Digital Issue 006: The Hallyu Issue (feat. CRAVITY)

Vol. 6: The Hallyu Issue
Hallyu, or the Korean wave, only gained traction globally at the beginning of the new millennium. And it's been an uphill trajectory since. Described as a rising cultural phenomenon of South Korean popular culture, the best example that sparked this is the 2002 hit drama Winter Sonata which swept Asia off its feet. Almost every household from China to Japan knows who lead actors Bae Yong-joon and Choi Ji-woo is. Bet you haven't heard of their names in a while, have you? From there, K-pop and more K-dramas went on to make everyone globally sit up, listen, and watch intently. Records were broken with via South Korean entertainment projects. Boy band BTS and rapper PSY reign the Billboard charts, Netflix hit the jackpot with Squid's Game, and South Korean actress Yoo Youn-jung won an Academy Award for her role in the film Minari. This issue – featuring one of K-pop's rising active boybands, CRAVITY – lets us in on the allure of South Korean culture. It's time to know more about K-culture besides knowing the Annyeonghaseyo and Saranghaeyo greetings.Read the exclusive interview here
Celebrate with CRAVITY as they achieve a series of milestones
K-pop group CRAVITY has much to celebrate this year. The nine-member Starship Entertainment boyband kicked off 2023 with a bang with their latest mini album MASTER : PIECE earlier in March. They've been running on a high since, snagging not only another music show win for their single 'Groovy', but also celebrating their third anniversary together, and preparing for their first world tour. If anything, they're off to a great start. Lifestyle Asia Singapore speaks to the promising energetic group on their success thus far, the camaraderie between each other, how they stay positive, and how they're making sure their first world tour makes an impression on their growing legion of fans.Read the interview here
I think now is the best time to express CRAVITY’s young energy and youth. We’re working hard to show a very bright and positive vibe and prepare songs that match our concept.
SERIM of CRAVITY