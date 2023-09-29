LSA Digital Issue 007: The Capital Z Issue

Vol. 7: The Capital Z Issue
Instinctive, fearless, and motivated by values. These traits define Generation Z. Born around the brink of the new millennium, they are adapt digital natives and savvy with complex interactive technologies known as social media. While grown-ups deem them the 'strawberry generation', they prove otherwise by being diverse, inclusive, and entrepreneurial. Fret not, Gen Zs see obstacles and challenges as opportunities too. This socially driven generation is constantly online, thus being informed about the latest trends. They create trends too – leading popular culture with original and curated content on individual expression and identity via TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube (What's Facebook to Gen Zs?). This issue – featuring two of Singapore's rising content creators, David Eung Hao and Raynold Tan – lets us know what it means to be a Gen Z, and tips to understand their school of thought. So grab your seatbelts and jump on the Gen Z bandwagon.Read the exclusive interview here
Fresh perspectives with Gen Z – David Eung Hao and Raynold Tan
If you're active on TikTok, chances are you'll know Singapore-based Gen Z content creators David Eung Hao and Raynold Tan. Represented by artiste management company TCP Media Group, the duo are more than just work colleagues. Friends in real life, they've also got each other's backs and display incredible synergy. Lifestyle Asia Singapore speaks to the Gen Z hopefuls about staying woke, pursuing their passion, embracing Gen Z characteristics, and their brotherly rapport.Read the interview here
Gen Zs will make themselves be heard and influence popular culture with their ideology
Keeping up with Gen Z trailblazers
Entertainment
LSA Exclusive: THE BOYZ on giving a voice to ‘Zeneration’ and performing as a full group once again
Trending food in the Gen Z 'gram
Decoding Gen Z style
What's in a Gen Z's travel itinerary
The fact that we grew up in the digital age probably led to Gen Zs tending to have better aptitude for technology. Which is certainly advantageous considering we’re only going to make greater strides in terms of technological advancement.
Raynold Tan