Marina Bay Sands brings more cheer to Christmas with exclusive festive menus

The festive season is back in full swing, and one of the biggest year-end celebrations is happening at Marina Bay Sands.

One of Singapore’s most iconic landmarks brings the awe of a floating forest alive with a total of 1,000 Christmas trees on-site, some suspended from above. Adding to the atmosphere are three snow globes with Marina Bay Sands’s towers inside, projection light-up on the building’s facade, and a Spectra Show featuring festive messages every night at 8.30pm. Together, the enchanting experience presents an ideal photo opportunity to remember the end of 2022.

There is also a variety of Christmas and New Year’s dishes at Marina Bay Sands for all kinds of diners and every occasion. From family gatherings, couples celebrating one another, to friends and coworkers marking a successful year, make Marina Bay Sands your destination this festive season.

Top four Marina Bay Sands restaurants to dine at this festive season

RISE Restaurant

Serving one of the largest buffet spreads in a light-filled space, RISE Restaurant is where families and friends can tuck into a festive feast. For the season, they have curated special Christmas dishes including Gammon Ham with Roasted Pineapple, and Whole Roast Turkey with Bread Stuffing, both served at a live carving station, as well as other traditional European and American seasonal spread.

Diners can also look forward to fresh pasta, free-flow seafood and sashimi, Singapore Chilli Crab, and Southeast Asian signatures from Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, some of which feature produce from the restaurant’s outdoor herb garden. Dessert is similarly seasonal, like the Gingerbread & Butter Pudding Christmas Panettone.

19 December 2022 – 1 January 2023

Festive Lunch Buffet: from S$66++ per person

Festive Dinner Buffet: from S$105++ per person

Complimentary for one child under 12 years old and accompanied by one paying adult. Child pricing (50 percent off adult price) is applicable to any additional child between 6 to 12 years old.

CUT by Wolfgang Puck

Savour the finest steaks with your associates at CUT by Wolfgang Puck. Available throughout December (except public holidays and the eve of public holidays), the one-Michelin-starred restaurant is offering their Festive Cuts four-course early dinner menu featuring USDA Prime or American Wagyu steak, Maryland Blue Crab Cake, and Warm Butterscotch Apple Crumble.

Besides that, they also have a premium range of beef selections including Australian Angus, Wagyu selections from USA and Japan, and true Japanese A5 Wagyu from Sendai Prefecture, which are grilled over charcoal and apple wood. These meats are complemented by a range of produce and ingredients sourced directly from southern California.

1-30 December 2022

Sundays – Thursdays, 5pm – 6.30pm

Fridays & Saturdays, 5pm – 6pm

Festive Cuts Menu: from S$145++ per person

Mott 32

Cozy up to your significant other at Mott 32. The modern Chinese restaurant has intimate booths surrounded by lush greenery, and will be presenting a Christmas and New Year’s Eve four-course set menu featuring Black Truffle Siu Mai, Barbecue Pluma Iberico Pork Glazed with Yellow Mountain Honey, Mott 32’s Signature Apple Wood Roasted 42 Days Peking Duck, and more.

To pair with the dishes, Mott 32’s signature bar programme showcases cocktails inspired by Chinese culture and the flavours of Asia, such as the Fujian Negroni with ginseng, lapsang souchong tea, and Sichuan pepper. Enjoy a selection of these cocktails with contemporary Cantonese dishes during Dim Sum & Drink Sum, which happens every day.

24-25 December 2022

Christmas Menu: S$188++ per person (minimum two people)



31 December 2022 – 2 January 2023

New Year’s Menu: S$188++ per person (minimum two people)

Spago Bar & Lounge

Cheers to Christmas while enjoying sweeping views at Spago Bar & Lounge. Diners can enjoy sweeping vistas of the Infinity Pool, Singapore city skyline, and Gardens by the Bay, while indulging in USDA Prime Beef Sliders, Chicken Laksa Spring Rolls, and other bar bites curated by Chef Wolfgang Puck. Enjoy the food with a cocktail in hand, such as The Garden of Eden (mango black tea-infused vodka, lemon, and cane sugar) and Love You Long Time (Ketel One Vodka, tangerine, Thai basil, and sparkling sake).

Find out more from this website and Marina Bay Sands’ Facebook and Instagram pages.