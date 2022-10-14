Cheers to endless drink promotions with Marina Bay Sands’ Social Hour+

From its central location to variety of bars and restaurants, Marina Bay Sands is Singapore’s premier destination for eating and drinking, and it gets even better with Social Hour+.

Spanning over 20 bars, the programme offers a myriad of drinks for any time, day, and occasion, and includes tipples from renowned wines to craft cocktails. On top of that, Social Hour Tuesdays presents half off signature cocktails.

These venues range from breezy rooftop bars to intimate lounges, presenting opportunities to get together with coworkers, friends, or a special someone. Check them out below, then make Marina Bay Sands the spot for your next social outing.

Spago Bar & Lounge

Drink from up high at Spago Bar & Lounge, which presents craft cocktails backed by views of Marina Bay Sands’ iconic Infinity Pool and downtown Singapore. On Social Hour Tuesdays, they are offering half off (U.P. S$27++) their signature Love You Long Time cocktail, a vibrant, sweet-spicy blend of Ketel One Vodka, tangerine, Thai basil, and sparkling sake. From Mondays to Thursdays, their Sundowners menu serves selected cocktails, wine, beers, and bites starting from S$12++.

Sundowners: Mondays – Thursdays, 4pm – 7pm

Bread Street Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay

Bread Street Kitchen elevates traditional British fare right by the waterfront. Juniper fans can look forward to the Gin Flights of Fancy, which offers a choice of artisanal gins and mixers starting at S$35++. The venue also takes you around the world through a map that lets you select your desired flavours.

Gin Flights of Fancy: daily

Mott 32

Blending modernity and tradition, Mott 32’s bar programme reimagines Asian flavours for today’s drinkers. On Social Hour Tuesdays, the cozy lounge takes half off (U.P. S$24++) the signature Nashi, a crisp concoction of vodka, pear sake, Thai Basil, and lemon. Happening every day is their Dim Sum & Drink Sum, which serves popular dishes with wines and cocktails.

Dim Sum & Drink Sum: daily, 5pm – 7.30pm

Besides these venues, you can also enjoy Social Hour+ at other restaurants and bars including LAVO, Yardbird Southern Table & Bar, and Koma.

For Social Hour Tuesdays, highlights include Rough Love cocktail at CUT, which balances a raspberry on ice, tiki cocktails at db Bistro from the lighter Conga Punch to the heavy duty Zombie, and the invigorating Sawayaka Sake at Koma.

Find out more at this website or from Marina Bay Sands’ Facebook and Instagram pages.