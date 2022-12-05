Lifestyle Asia
Moët & Chandon makes the holidays sparkle with its Welcome Extraordinaire pop-up this Dec
05 Dec 2022 03:38 PM

Moët & Chandon makes the holidays sparkle with its Welcome Extraordinaire pop-up this Dec

Presented by Moët & Chandon

Champagne is one of the most enduring symbols of a celebration, and Moët & Chandon is partying in a big way with their Welcome Extraordinaire pop-up starting tomorrow.

Part of their worldwide series of Effervescence Events, the house will be at ION Orchard from 6 to 27 December to welcome visitors into their long history of generosity and savoir-fête, and showcase why their champagnes have been synonymous with festivities for 150 years.

Visitors can also get into the spirit of giving with Moët & Chandon’s exclusive collection of gift boxes and gift packs, which are specially crafted for the holiday season.

Since its founding in 1743, Moët & Chandon has been a hallmark for unrivalled winemaking savoir-faire and innovation, exemplified by their signature cuvée, Moët Impérial. Featuring a blend of over 200 crus, it heightens the full body of pinot noir with the suppleness of pinot meunier and finesse of chardonnay, producing a champagne that is generous, inimitable, and unforgettable.

(Image credit: Moët & Chandon)

For the festive season, Moët & Chandon has fittingly dressed its flagship in holiday attire. Visitors to the Welcome Extraordinaire pop-up can take home Moët Impérial in a limited-edition packaging with a gold fireworks pattern (S$72.90), which radiates the countless celebrations the brand has enjoyed throughout its heritage.

For a more intimate gift, the limited-edition Moët Impérial metal gift box (S$79.90) presents an opportunity to craft a personalised message on the packaging. Both the fireworks design and the metal gift box are also available with Moët Rosé Impérial (S$87.90 and S$95.88 respectively).

Fit for a larger party, the limited-edition Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut Festive Minis Gift box (S$150.90) offers six mini bottles of Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut with matching mini golden flutes to add sparkle to year-end festivities.

Those who can’t wait for the celebrations to start can grab an adorable Mini Moët from the vending machine at the pop-up and enjoy the bubbly while shopping for the perfect gifts this season.

Moët & Chandon Holiday Season 2022 Limited Edition Collection (Image credit: Moët & Chandon)

Besides the collection, the Welcome Extraordinaire pop-up also shines a light on Moët & Chandon’s charitable initiative, Toast for a Cause. This gesture of generosity, which debuted in 2009 on the Hollywood red carpet, has now become a worldwide tradition that is emblematic of the brand’s social responsibility, and commitment towards the environment and local communities.

Moët & Chandon Welcome Extraordinaire pop-up

6-27 December 2022

ION Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn, Singapore 238801

Find out more about the event here.

