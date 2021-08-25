Moschino revives its playful Bijoux collection with chains and teddy bear charms

Franco Moschino had a knack for provoking the fashion world with his designs, often injecting them with irony and wit.

This applied to the gold ornaments he offered under his jewellery line, Moschino Bijoux. In the vein of Salvador Dali and Rene Magritte, the Italian fashion designer dreamed up bracelets lined with tiny handbag charms, a sautoir adorned with life-sized cutlery, and all manner of earrings featuring animal motifs like cats, geese, and of course, the Moschino mascot: teddy bears.

That same playful spirit can be found in the new Moschino Bijoux collection, now irreverently named “Bijoux Bijoux Bijoux”. Inspired by the brand’s classic accessories from the ’80s, Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott has updated them with modern luxury codes like chain links and logomania for Pre-Fall 2021.

In the mix, you’ll find hoop earrings and chunky bracelets that spell out “Moschino”, as well as rolo chain necklaces simply featuring the letter “M”. (Scott has clearly been paying attention to the proliferation of hip-hop culture in high fashion.) The Moschino logo belt in leather, loved by the likes of Miley Cyrus and Kourtney Kardashian, has now been refreshed into a chain version that makes a trendy nod to the 2000s obsession with bling.

The teddy bear is another key motif of the Bijoux Bijoux Bijoux collection, appearing and sometimes multiplying across charm bracelets, pendant necklaces, earrings and rings in polished gold metal.

Each piece is striking enough to make a statement when worn on their own, but Moschino naturally went the way of the maximalist for the collection’s accompanying campaign. In it, models Ugbad Abdi and Jessie Li are styled with generous layers of jewellery pieces that stand out against their all-black ensembles.

If you’d like to pull off the look with a similar dramatic flair, you can now shop the Bijoux Pre-Fall 2021 collection at Moschino’s boutiques in Singapore, as well as on the brand’s website. Check out some of our favourite pieces from the collection below.

Header photo credit: Moschino