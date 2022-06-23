New DBS Vantage Visa Infinite Card offers up to 4 mpd and rewards flexibility

Not all cards are made the same, and it pays to make the right choice.

As the country gradually opens up after a long period of pandemic-enforced hibernation, we’re all leaving our homes, eating out and even jetting off on holidays. It’s a good time to take stock of your credit cards and see if they’re truly offering you the best value, rewards, and privileges for your lifestyle.

For the affluent customer looking for high earn rates and rewards from their credit card, the newly launched DBS Vantage Visa Infinite card is the perfect choice.

Read on to find out more.

Rewarding customers with high earn rates and rewards

DBS Vantage Visa Infinite card offers earn rates that are the among the highest for the affluent segment. From the moment you start spending, the excellent earn rate of 1.5 miles per dollar (mpd) for local spends means you’ll find great value even with everyday purchases. If you plan to travel, the card’s overseas/FX (foreign-exchange) earn rates are among the highest in the market at 2.2 mpd, with no minimum spending requirement.

Plus, until end-December 2022, the earn rate on dining and petrol costs is accelerated to 4 mpd (capped at the first S$2,000 in spending per calendar month), perfect for folks who are on the go and ready to hobnob around the island. And, uniquely among its competitors, the annual card fee is waived for card members spending more than S$60,000 annually, a major incentive.

Here’s a quick summary of the card’s earn rates: as mentioned earlier, local spending earn rates are 1.5 percent for cashback or 1.5 mpd – among the highest for affluent cards. For overseas/FX spends, earn rates are also among the highest at 2.2 percent (2.2 mpd). Dining and petrol spends will garner you an amazing 4 percent (4 mpd).

Finally, if you prefer cashback to miles, the card allows you to toggle between cashback and miles for your rewards every month – a first in market feature.

Rewarding customers who like to dine out

Now that group size limits have been lifted, we’re sure that keen gourmands will be making a beeline for their favourite restaurants. DBS Vantage Visa Infinite card members get access to Dining City, where you can make real-time reservations at over 80 establishments, including 10 Michelin-starred restaurants.

What’s more, Dining City saves you up to 50 percent year-round in discounts at high-end eateries, so it will be more worthwhile than ever — for both your wallet and your palate — to dine in style throughout Singapore.

Booking with Dining City also gives you the flexibility of reserving tables online. You’ll be able to instantly see what’s available (blackout dates are clearly indicated) and confirm your reservation, and get a reminder email closer to the date.

Rewarding customers who love travelling

With the DBS Vantage Visa Infinite card, card members not only get one of the fastest earning overseas/FX spends, but will also receive a complimentary Explorer membership with Accor Plus. This earns you a complimentary one-night stay when you book a staycation at Sofitel, Fairmont, or Swissôtel’s Singapore outlets, as well as more than 1,000 other hotels around the world. Card members also get up to 50 percent off food and beverage items at Sofitel, Fairmont, and Swissôtel, and discounts at over 1,400 restaurants worldwide.

Travelling with style is also easy with the DBS Vantage Visa Infinite card. Card members are awarded a complimentary Digital Priority Pass™ membership upon sign up. Members get 10 free airport lounge visits within each membership year at over 1,300 airport lounges worldwide.

And we’re not done yet: when you signup for or renew the card and pay the annual fee, you get 25,000 miles in DBS Points.

Rewarding customers above and beyond the competition

The DBS Vantage Visa Infinite Card is the ultimate card for affluent folks who enjoy spending on quality experiences at home or abroad. Its earn rates are the best-in-class for affluent cards, and its generous slew of lifestyle benefits and privileges means you’ll never need another card.

