No.3 London Dry Gin’s new bottle design is as distinctive as its spirit within

The name No.3 London Dry Gin might be a bit of a misnomer, because when it comes to taste and quality, it’s actually right up there at number one.

If you’re a gin lover, chances are you would’ve had No.3 London Dry Gin on rotation for years now. After all, there’s a reason why it’s the only gin to have been awarded World’s Best Gin four times, while being the first gin to win the ‘Supreme Champion Spirit’ award at the International Spirits Challenge.

Today, it doesn’t have anything to prove anymore, but that hasn’t stopped the London-based spirit from constantly reinventing itself. After all, even perfection has room for improvement. Which is why the next time you purchase a bottle of this gin, you’ll notice a new, distinctive bottle design.

Now hexagonal in shape to reflect each of the six botanicals in the world-famous No.3 London Dry Gin recipe – Angelica root, sweet orange peel, grapefruit peel, cardamon seeds, juniper berries, and coriander seeds – the bottle makes for a chic addition to any home bar. After a night steeped in a neutral grain spirit, these ingredients are distilled in a direct-fire pot-still, giving the perfect balance of three key flavours in gin: Juniper, Citrus and Spice.

The result? The perfect foundation for the most refreshing G&T, the crispest martini, or the most addictive negroni. Whichever you choose, you’ll be greeted by the uplifting crispness of juniper, alongside a delicate floral aroma and the addictive warmth of cardamom. A fresh burst of citrus follows, as does the gingery heat of coriander, before the earthy dryness of Angelica root culminates the experience.

On the bottle sits the iconic key, an endearing symbol of not only Berry Bros. & Rudd, the brand creator’s home at No.3 St James’s Street for over 320 years, but also the promise that the gin is of exquisite quality.

Thirsty? Us too. You can now savour No.3 London Dry Gin in Singapore two ways, the first being by heading down to ATLAS from 20-28 September 2022 for Gin Perfection, a fitting celebration of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s birthday. Here, you’ll get to experience the lauded gin to its full potential via a set of curated cocktails, each inspired by novelist, who was not only a prolific writer of the Jazz Age and symbol of the roaring twenties, but also a bit of a gin connoisseur himself. The Gin Rickey – comprised of lime juice and soda – was known to be his favourite drink, and was featured in The Great Gatsby.

The No.3 Martini is another you’ll want to order at ATLAS for being the perfect cocktail that highlights the gin’s perfectly balanced profile. The true beauty of this drink is in its simplicity, and comprises vermouth and lemon to make for a wonderfully indulgent cocktail to spend the evening with.

Another way to enjoy No.3 London Dry Gin is, of course, in the comfort of your own home. The spirit will be available to buy from 1855 The Bottle Shop (retail and online) and iShop Changi (online only) from mid-September 2022 onwards.

