How Nutmeg & Clove embraces autumn with special House of Suntory cocktails

Nutmeg & Clove’s success lies in the tropics, but for a short period, they look towards more temperate climate with special House of Suntory autumn cocktails.

From 1 August to 22 September 2023, the Singapore-inspired bar is serving three unique creations that fantasise about fall in Japan, joining bars Republic, SSAL, Jigger & Pony, Papa Doble, and Smoke & Mirrors. Using Suntory‘s Chita Whisky, Roku Gin, and Haku Vodka, these six venues have reimagined classic cocktails with a seasonal twist.

Autumn arrives at Nutmeg & Clove through a basket of seasonal fruits like apple, pumpkin, persimmon, and orange. Senior bartender Alfred Dionisio then introduced these flavours into three classic cocktails: the Japanese Slipper, Kamikaze, and Highball.

Ringo

The Japanese Slipper cocktail is defined by the fragrant summer fruit, musk melon, but Dionisio prescribed it for autumn by using apple, or ringo. Starting with the beloved Fuji variety, he transformed it into a zesty shrub with a touch of spice, followed by melon-infused Roku Gin as a nod to the original. Honey brings a luscious texture, and a shiso leaf garnish lends vibrance.

Kaki

More often than not, the Kamikaze cocktail is disparaged as a unrefined shooter. When combined with two autumn icons, it becomes classy. The first is pumpkin, which is infused into Haku Vodka to offer sweet earthy notes. The other is persimmon, or kaki, which is turned into a tangy syrup. The two then meet in the shaker, and is garnished with a roasted pumpkin slice.

Mikan

From a tree of Japanese citruses, Dionisio plucked mikan, a rich and sweet mandarin orange. It is infused into Chita Whisky along with red grapes, and turned into a cordial to bring out its tart side. Garnished with an orange coin, consider it the highball with a zest for autumn.

House of Suntory autumn experience cocktails @ Nutmeg & Clove

1 August – 22 September 2023

8 Purvis St, Singapore 188587

