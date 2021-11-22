Get your groceries delivered in 30 minutes with pandamart

Getting your groceries delivered to your doorstep has become a norm these days.

You can’t deny the allure of shopping online. All you have to do is add your items to your virtual basket, pay with your card and you’re all set. Minimised human interactions needed — especially important in the pandemic — plus, zero need to lug your bags into the car and then once again when you’re home.

Yet, there seems to be just one little problem. You can’t get your things as soon as you need them. As convenient as online grocery shopping is, this has always been the biggest issue, and advanced planning is required so that your new items will arrive right on time. Then there’s also the possibility of not being able to get your delivery slot, or having your groceries come at different times if the items aren’t available then.

There’s no longer a need to lug household essentials home with services like pandamart delivering them straight to your door. (Image credit: Mick Haupt on Unsplash)

Here’s where pandamart comes in handy. The mobile application — or website, whichever you prefer — delivers in as fast as 30 minutes and is open 24/7, so you’ll be able to get your groceries in a jiffy at just about any time of the day.

pandamart is so much more than just an online grocery delivery service. Besides having an extensive selection of fresh produce, alcohol, and snacks, you’ll be able to get your hands on household essentials, pet supplies, or even a nifty gift of two. Did we mention discounts? pandamart works just like your regular supermarket, only better.

Missing an ingredient? Don’t fret

Perhaps you want a simple lunch with rice and egg, topped with some crispy chilli for good measure. Or you’re craving a comforting plate of Sichuan Red Oil Wontons. Yet, there’s nothing worse than spending time cooking before you’ve discovered you’ve run out of crispy chilli. And no, that sweet Thai chilli sauce in the fridge just won’t do.

Thankfully for us, homegrown brand Kwong Cheong Thye’s incredibly addictive Crispy Chilli is available for ordering on pandamart. A click of a button and it’ll arrive as quickly as 30 minutes, which translates to a complete meal that’s still piping hot, no fuss needed.

Indulge in your guilty pleasures

Besides your usual chips, pandamart is also home to a wide variety of guilty pleasures, including The Golden Duck Mala Hot Pot Fragrant Mix.

Think The Golden Duck’s signature fish skin crisps, crispy beancurd skin and crunchy mushrooms, tossed in a medley of 17 herbs and spices for the ultimate spicy and fragrant snack.

The Golden Duck Mala Hot Pot Fragrant Mix, which usually costs S$7.80 each, will only set you back S$6.20 on pandamart.*

Get your early morning breakfast salad fix

Known for its fresh, bitter, and peppery taste, arugula is a staple ingredient in the diet of many salad junkies. After all, its low in sugar, calories and carbohydrates, and high in vital nutrients like Vitamin A.

Now, you won’t have to scour supermarkets for your fresh arugula fix. At pandamart, you’ll be able to get a farm-to-table version from Sustenir. The locally produced vegetables are harvested daily and are 100 percent clean, which means they go beyond just being organic produce. If you’re strapped for time, you don’t even have to wash your vegetables before you eat them.

The Sustenir Almighty Arugula is retailing for S$4.95 on pandamart, a discounted price from the usual S$6.*

A boozy night at home, sorted

Your Saturday night is going swimmingly well, you’ve got your chips and your beer and a movie running in the background, only to realise you’ve finished your last can. You could always pause the film and run to the nearest convenience store, but not everyone is blessed with one that’s both nearby and operates round the clock.

Over on pandamart, you can get your alcohol fix via a multitude of brands, including options from Singapore’s longest-running craft brewery, BREWERKZ. The best-selling Golden Ale is clean and crisp, and is crafted with premium British malts and a curated variety of hops. Apart from gentle floral and citrus flavours, the beer comes with balanced biscuit maltiness that’s accented by a smooth bitterness for a refreshing, boozy experience.

Satisfy any last-minute ice cream craving





Cravings come and go, but there’s nothing more frustrating than not giving into temptation when you most feel like it. If you’re the type to get bouts of sugar cravings throughout the week (or day), don’t fret. pandamart has got just the solution.

Apart from your run-off-the-mill ice cream brands and flavours, pandamart is also collaborating with The Ice Cream & Cookie Co to release flavours that will only be available on pandamart. These two limited edition flavours from the homegrown brand include a spin on a local drink, aptly named Milo Dinosaur, while the white chocolate and raspberry Mrs Claus’ Recipe is perfect for the holiday season.

For a limited time only, these two limited edition flavours from Ice Cream & Co. will retail for S$9.75 each, a discounted price from the usual S$12.95.*

Don’t worry about last minute gifts

Imagine this: you’re heading out for the first time in a while to celebrate a friend’s birthday, only to realise you haven’t gotten a present yet. You could blame it on your busy schedule and get them a belated gift, but you don’t have to face that awkward situation with pandamart.

The Hush Candle Lavender Lovers Gift Bundle on pandamart comes with items such as the Pure Lavender room spray and the Lavender Bergamot hand sanitiser, both of which aid with deep sleep and stress relief. All items within this gift bundle also come in a custom-designed recyclable woven drawstring pouch, making it the perfect last minute gift for any friend. The Hush Candle Lavender Lovers Gift Bundle is going at S$38 on pandamart, S$2 off its usual retail price.*

Who’s to say no to everything we need delivered to us in a jiffy? Not us, that’s for sure.

For more information or to download the app, visit their website here. Follow them on Instagram at @foodpandasg.

*All prices are accurate at time of writing.