Papa Doble dreams of Hemingway in Japan with special House of Suntory autumn cocktails

What would Ernest Hemingway drink if he visited Japan in autumn? Probably a local gin, definitely whisky in these cocktails like these by Papa Doble and the House of Suntory.

The Keong Saik Road bar has teamed up with the renowned Japanese spirits brand on three cocktails that contemplate the American writer’s thirst if he travelled through the country during its cooler months.

Available from 1 August to 22 September 2023, Papa Doble is one of six craft cocktail bars in Singapore – Jigger & Pony, Republic, Smoke & Mirrors, SSAL, and Nutmeg & Clove – that the House of Suntory has worked with on autumn-inspired tipples. Each bar has come up with three drinks – made with Roku Gin, Haku Vodka, and Chita Whisky – that showcase their own take on classic cocktails with a seasonal twist.

For Papa Doble, Shavinraj “Sha” Gopinath – he also calls himself The Fairy Godfather – considers it through the lore surrounding the Nobel Prize winner, bon vivant, and passionate booze drinker. Hemingway’s appetite for alcohol is as diverse as it is insatiable, and the bar does him justice with their three House of Suntory creations: Flora, High, and Pop.

Flora

Flora is based on a Negroni, a classic cocktail that Hemingway was very familiar with. He wrote about it in his stories. He named one of his dogs after it. Sha’s version begins with Roku Gin redistilled with sakura – the flowers enjoy a second bloom in autumn – then stirred with extra-dry vermouth and Italian grapefruit bitter liqueur.

High

More so than the Negroni, Hemingway’s literary work is peppered with references to whisky. Legend also has it that he drank a quart of the spirit every day during the later years of his life. Perhaps he might take to the Manhattan-style High. Playing off Chita’s honey and crème brûlée notes, Sha mixed the single grain Japanese whisky with sage-infused honey – a herb that peaks during autumn – followed by the delicate fruitiness of peach.

Pop

Hemingway is said to be adverse to sweet drinks. He liked his Daiquiri without sugar. His ideal Martini is notoriously dry. But a deeper dive proves contrary. Vermouths punctuated much of his life, as did bitter and herbal liqueurs. So think of Pop as Papa’s softer side. At its heart is Haku Vodka, which Sha paired with the quintessential autumn fruit, apple, followed by dry vermouth and salted caramel. Topped with foam, it is part-Martini, part-Sour, and entirely autumn in Japan.

House of Suntory autumn experience cocktails @ Papa Doble

1 August – 22 September 2023

55 Keong Saik Road, #01-04, Singapore 089158

Visit Papa Doble’s website and Instagram for more details.

(Hero and featured images credit: House of Suntory)