Raffles City Singapore teams with Jo Malone London to unveil a Christmas tree spectacle

In the heart of Raffles City’s External Quartzite area, a spectacular Jo Malone London Christmas tree stands tall, a sight to behold. This tree is not your typical holiday decoration; it’s a masterpiece that marries the charm of a gingerbread man with the whimsy of a carousel. Adorned with oversized candies, striped candy canes, and the iconic cream and black Jo Malone London gift boxes, it’s a visual delight.

But this tree is more than just decor. It’s a storyteller, weaving the glamour, romance, and timeless traditions of the season into a heartwarming tale of emotions and dreams. It aims to transport everyone to a world of colour and fantasy, seamlessly blending folklore with modernity and bringing a beloved Christmas tale to life amidst the bustling city.

As the sun sets and nightfall descends, the tree transforms into a mesmerising spectacle. Every glance reveals new surprises, epitomising the perfect blend of sophistication and childlike wonder that encapsulates the true spirit of Christmas.

However, the magic doesn’t end there. Raffles City shoppers can make this Christmas one to remember with long-treasured gifts. The first-time collaboration with Jo Malone London brings exclusive limited-edition collections to add an extra sprinkle of merriment to the festive season.

Among these collections is the iconic Wild Bluebell fragrance, adorned with a festive striped bow, a scent that will elevate your holiday season. The Christmas exclusive will be available until November 30, and will be pre-launched exclusively at Raffles City.

Another gem is the Ginger Biscuit fragrance, featuring notes of ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon, and the comforting aroma of caramel. Imagine the warmth of a buttery crumble of roasted hazelnuts, further enveloped by tonka bean and vanilla. This spicy and sensual scent comes in a cologne beautifully presented in a biscuit-coloured glass, adorned with monochromatic striped bows, enhancing the festive mood of the season.

For those seeking distinctive gifts, the House Of Jo Malone London Collection is an ideal choice. It offers five favourites, including the Gingerbread Land Home Candle Trio, a set of candles with candy cane stripes featuring popular fragrances. Gentlemen are not forgotten either; the Mr. Malone Luxury Collection provides elevated essentials sure to leave a lasting impression.

“We are thrilled to partner with Jo Malone London to bring festive joy to our shoppers with our exciting yearly tradition of exclusive festive centrepieces,” expresses Steve Ng, General Manager of Raffles City Singapore. “Amidst the sparkle and charm of this unique Christmas tree, cherished memories await, along with a wealth of enchanting gifting options that makes Raffles City the perfect destination for all shopping, dining, lifestyle and even staycation needs at our two five-star hotels, this festive season.”

This holiday season, Raffles City and Jo Malone London extend a heartfelt invitation to experience the magic, emotions, and charm of Christmas through their inaugural collaboration. It’s a celebration of tradition and sophistication, a heartwarming story of dreams and wonder, and an opportunity to create cherished memories.

For more information on Christmas at Raffles City and the spend rewards for all your festive shopping there, click here.