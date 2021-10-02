Refresh your fall wardrobe with these stylish new arrivals from Raffles City Singapore

It’s been a tough year for everyone, and if you’re in need of a little retail therapy, you might want to make a beeline for Raffles City this October.

Long known for being the destination to go to for all your shopping needs — whether it’s clothes, fine fragrances, luxury watches, or jewellery — Raffles City Singapore continues to offer a selection of well-curated brands, right in the heart of Singapore. It doesn’t hurt that its dining options are just as diverse; from casual dining establishments like P.S. Cafe to Michelin-starred restaurants like Jaan, there’s no lack of good food when it comes time to take a break from an afternoon of shopping.

If you needed a wardrobe refresh, however, this October might be the best time to do so. From 1 — 31 October 2021, Raffles City Singapore wants to reward you with a S$25 eCapitaVoucher when you spend S$300 (in a single receipt, terms and conditions apply) at fashion and beauty brands there.

If you’re just as excited as we are, here are some of the best items to shop this season.

Furla Sirena bag

Now synonymous with its buttery-soft leather bags, Furla has become a must-have in every city-dweller’s wardrobe, and its Sirena bag is no exception. The hobo style is right on trend this season with its Sixties-inspired silhouette, and is instantly recognisable for its dual-toned, double-arch buckle. Three different sizes — all in classic colours — are available here, so you’ll find the perfect one for any occasion.

Sandro Houndstooth Jacket

Inspired by British tailoring and fabrics, as well as an elegance that’s subversive (but not with a little androgyny), Sandro takes on fall with a collection of timeless classics made for the free spirit. Of all the autumn-ready looks, our favourite is this houndstooth suit jacket that’s made for both wintry days and boardroom meetings, with a slightly oversized silhouette and piped pockets to add to the sartorially chic look. For best results, pair with its matching mini skirt and a pair of boots.

Swarovski Lucent earrings

What’s an easy way of sprucing up your look, you ask? Statement earrings can elevate an outfit in no time, and this pair from Swarovski’s Lucent collection will do just that. In vibrant gem-like colours, this geometric-cut accessory showcases the brand’s crystals in a whole new light, and leaves you with plenty of room for experimentation when it comes to perking up an outfit. Even if blue’s not your colour, the collection offers other equally alluring versions in green, pink, and yellow.

Tommy Hilfiger reversible bomber jacket

American heritage has always been at the forefront at Tommy Hilfiger, this season more so than ever with its offerings of varsity-chic separates. This checked jacket from its Autumn/Winter 2021 collection (worn here by the charismatic Kim Soo-Hyun) incorporates the brand’s signature colours to create an ensemble that will take you from a movie date night to casual afternoons with friends. The hoodie underneath sports an elaborate embroidery of the brand’s logo too to elevate the effortlessly preppy look. Pair with your favourite denims and sneakers to complete the look.

APM Monaco Collection Éclat Flamenco Adjustable Necklace

Handcrafted from sterling silver and micro-paved with white zirconia stones, this necklace lends plenty to sophistication to any outfit, whether you’re headed for brunch with girlfriends or going for a dinner date after sundown. Its beauty is matched by its versatility — the length of the chain can be adjusted to suit your looks. Choose from a shorter choker-style length with a crochet dress, or wear it lower over a power suit for a touch of femininity.

Raffles City Singapore is located at 252 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 179103. Find out more about this promotion here.