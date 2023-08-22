Republic bar longs for autumn in Japan with these special Suntory cocktails

Republic bar thrives on nostalgia, but for a short period, they contemplate a different timespan with these exclusive House of Suntory cocktails.

From 1 August to 22 September 2023, the 1960s-inspired venue is partnering with the House of Suntory on drinks that long for autumn in Japan.

Part of the House of Suntory‘s seasonal cocktail experience, Republic joins Jigger & Pony, Nutmeg & Clove, SSAL, Smoke & Mirrors, and Papa Doble in serving three tipples, each featuring Roku Gin, Haku Vodka, and Chita Whisky with a seasonal twist.

Leading the charge at Republic is bartender Josiah Israel Agunat, also known as JI. For his creations, JI turned to the Espresso Martini, Highball, and Last Word to evoke the peak fall flavours of chestnut, hojicha, and sweet potato.

Espresso Kuritini

The soft and pure character of Haku Vodka allows other components to shine, just like in this Espresso Martini twist. Here, coffee liqueur is substituted by chestnut, or kuri in Japanese, then shaken with espresso until a thick, creamy head forms. Garnished with a coffee bean, it drinks like how the classic should – rich and full bodied – elevated by the sweet nuttiness of the beloved autumn fruit.

Hojicha Highball

The roasted tea, hojicha comes into its own during Japan’s cooler months, and its caramel-like, smoky flavour goes particularly well with Chita Whisky’s honey and spiced oak profile. JI showcased both in a highball, lengthened by sparkling hojicha tea and brightened with lemon shrub and orange bitters.

Last Satsumaimo

Based off the classic cocktail Last Word, JI’s version adds sweet potato, or satsumaimo, to the traditional composition of Roku Gin, green Chartreuse, maraschino liqueur, and citrus. Served with a sweet potato crisp, the cocktail’s silky texture brings waves of earthy and herbaceous flavours, and is definitely not the last drink we will be having.

House of Suntory autumn experience cocktails @ Republic

1 August – 22 September 2023

The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia, Singapore, Level 3, 7 Raffles Ave., 039799

(Hero and featured images credit: House of Suntory)