RISE Restaurant elevates regional flavours at its new weekend lunch buffet

Ease into the weekend with RISE Restaurant’s new weekend lunch buffet, which is serving international and regional delights with a complimentary welcome drink.

On Saturdays and Sundays, this Marina Bay Sands venue is serving unlimited seafood on ice together with dishes inspired by cuisines from around the world, with a focus on Southeast Asia. Pair them with a complimentary welcome drink and your choice of prosecco, beer or mocktail.

Located in the light-filled hotel lobby, RISE celebrates the rich and diverse food cultures of Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand with elevated signature dishes such as Singapore Chilli Crab, Phad Thai with King Prawns, and Australian Wagyu Beef Cheek Rendang, all prepared with premium ingredients.

At the same time, RISE puts worldly delights on their culinary map. Enjoy fresh, responsibly-sourced seafood on ice like Australian crayfish, tiger prawns, New Zealand blue mussels, Venus clams, and scallops, or dine on salmon and tuna sashimi. There is also mezze of hummus and baba ganoush, as well as European staples like Stanbroke Beef Ribeye, Baked Salmon Fillet, and Spaghetti Carbonara, which is tossed in a parmesan wheel in front of diners.

Desserts are similarly influenced by the region. Strawberry Shortcake made with intensely sweet Cameron Highland strawberries, and a chocolate ganache prepared with Criollo Java, a white cacao from Indonesia. Local kueh including Kueh Talam and Sago Lapis are also freshly prepared every day.

Raise a toast with a complimentary welcome drink, prosecco, beer or mocktail. Or head to the soda bar, which has locally-inspired mocktails like Singapore Lady (Lychee, Rose, Fresh Lemon Juice) and Pina Coco (Coconut, Pineapple, Fresh Lemon Juice).

For the little ones, RISE has a dedicated buffet section set up just for them, serving dishes such as Mini Wagyu Beef Burger, Miso-marinated Baked Salmon with Asparagus, Rainbow Cake, and more. The buffet is complimentary for kids under six years old. A child under 12 years old and accompanied by a paying adult can dine for free too.

From groups of friends looking for a fun lunch to families seeking a comfortable, kid-friendly setting, RISE will make your weekends soar. See below for more details.

RISE Weekend Lunch Buffet

1st seating: 12pm – 2pm

2nd seating: 2.15pm – 3.45pm

S$78++ per adult*

Includes complimentary welcome drink.

S$39++ per child*

Complimentary dining for one child under 12 years old accompanied by one paying adult, applicable for lunch and dinner buffet only. Child pricing is applicable to any additional child aged 6 – 12 years old.

* Sands Rewards members enjoy 10% off and 10% earnings.

RISE Restaurant is located at Marina Bay Sands Lobby, Hotel Tower, 1 Bayfront Ave, 018972.