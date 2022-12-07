Lifestyle Asia
Home > Sponsored Posts > Dining > Drinks > How these Roku Gin cocktails redefine peak winter season in Japan
How these Roku Gin cocktails redefine peak winter season in Japan
Dining
07 Dec 2022 01:21 PM

How these Roku Gin cocktails redefine peak winter season in Japan

Presented by Roku Gin

Lifestyle Asia

Roku Gin is a seasonal calendar in liquid form.

The craft gin builds upon eight traditional gin botanicals with six Japanese ingredients cultivated over four seasons, each harvested at the peak of their powers. The result is a versatile spirit that is equally comfortable in expressing any moment in time, from spring’s vitality to the richness of autumn.

Yuzu, winter’s bounty

With winter descending on Japan, Roku Gin captures the coldest months with its inclusion of yuzu. The fruit ripens only in winter, and the peel offers a deep, citrusy flavour that adds a zesty top note to Roku Gin’s sweet and floral character. The result is a well-rounded, perfectly harmonious gin that complements any cocktail.

Experience sweater weather this December when Roku Gin partners with three bars: Chuan by Nutmeg, GOHO, and the new Fizzy Dayz on A Roku Winter Wonderland initiative. These venues have created 11 different cocktails made with Roku Gin, each celebrating the Japanese winter in their own way.

Roku Gin winter cocktails

Chuan by Nutmeg (Image credit: Roku Gin)

Chuan by Nutmeg

As the bar of Si Chuan Dou Hua restaurant, Chuan by Nutmeg plays off its association by using culinary ingredients in its cocktails. Its four Roku Gin cocktails are no different. The refreshing Jasmine Gingerbread Sour is a blend of jasmine, ginger, and lemon, and Roku Gin’s floral element uplifts the rich Cinnamon Raisin Punch. Pine nuts balances the sweetness of raspberry and vermouth in the Pine Nut Negroni, while Sichuan pepper delivers a thrilling component to the SS G&T.

Cocktails: S$24++ each

Chuan by Nutmeg, 80 Raffles Place, #60-01 UOB Plaza 1, 048624

Guava and Fig cocktail at GOHO (Image credit: Roku Gin)

GOHO Kaiseki & Bar

To complement Roku Gin’s yuzu profile, each of GOHO‘s three cocktails incorporate a citrus-like element. In the Blueberry Fizz, lemon and orange enhance the drink’s tart, fruity layers, and Merry Berry combines cranberry, raspberry, lemon, and elderflower into a bright, floral serve. Guava & Fig is a bittersweet number featuring fig-infused Roku Gin, guava juice, Aperol, lime, and spiced syrup.

Cocktails: S$26++ each

GOHO Kaiseki & Bar, 53A Duxton Rd, Singapore 089517 

Fizzy Dayz (Image credit: Roku Gin)

Fizzy Dayz

Taking over Bar Uva, Fizzy Dayz is a new concept by veteran bartender Colin Chia and his Nutmeg & Clove team that revolves around highballs and diner-style food. Out of their four Roku Gin cocktails, Uvava hews most closely to the idea by lengthening Roku Gin and strawberry with prosecco.

Fizzy Dayz also flexes its multidimensional approach with the First Glow of Xmas, a clarified milk punch with mascarpone and gingerbread, and Mulled Me Up riffs on the classic mulled wine with orange, honey, and cabernet sauvignon. Noggie Noggie is the bar’s take on egg nog with milk oolong, coffee, and white cacao.

Cocktails S$18++ each

Fizzy Dayz, 24 Purvis St, Singapore 188601

A Roku Winter Wonderland

Now till 31 December 2022

Drinks Cocktails Bars Gin
How these Roku Gin cocktails redefine peak winter season in Japan

Lifestyle Asia

Here's where you can read the latest news and stories from Lifestyle Asia and our sister titles PrestigeOnline and Augustman, curated from all of our editions in Hong Kong, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and India.

Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiasg

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.