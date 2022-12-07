How these Roku Gin cocktails redefine peak winter season in Japan

Roku Gin is a seasonal calendar in liquid form.

The craft gin builds upon eight traditional gin botanicals with six Japanese ingredients cultivated over four seasons, each harvested at the peak of their powers. The result is a versatile spirit that is equally comfortable in expressing any moment in time, from spring’s vitality to the richness of autumn.

Yuzu, winter’s bounty

With winter descending on Japan, Roku Gin captures the coldest months with its inclusion of yuzu. The fruit ripens only in winter, and the peel offers a deep, citrusy flavour that adds a zesty top note to Roku Gin’s sweet and floral character. The result is a well-rounded, perfectly harmonious gin that complements any cocktail.

Experience sweater weather this December when Roku Gin partners with three bars: Chuan by Nutmeg, GOHO, and the new Fizzy Dayz on A Roku Winter Wonderland initiative. These venues have created 11 different cocktails made with Roku Gin, each celebrating the Japanese winter in their own way.

Roku Gin winter cocktails

Chuan by Nutmeg

As the bar of Si Chuan Dou Hua restaurant, Chuan by Nutmeg plays off its association by using culinary ingredients in its cocktails. Its four Roku Gin cocktails are no different. The refreshing Jasmine Gingerbread Sour is a blend of jasmine, ginger, and lemon, and Roku Gin’s floral element uplifts the rich Cinnamon Raisin Punch. Pine nuts balances the sweetness of raspberry and vermouth in the Pine Nut Negroni, while Sichuan pepper delivers a thrilling component to the SS G&T.

Cocktails: S$24++ each

Chuan by Nutmeg, 80 Raffles Place, #60-01 UOB Plaza 1, 048624

GOHO Kaiseki & Bar

To complement Roku Gin’s yuzu profile, each of GOHO‘s three cocktails incorporate a citrus-like element. In the Blueberry Fizz, lemon and orange enhance the drink’s tart, fruity layers, and Merry Berry combines cranberry, raspberry, lemon, and elderflower into a bright, floral serve. Guava & Fig is a bittersweet number featuring fig-infused Roku Gin, guava juice, Aperol, lime, and spiced syrup.

Cocktails: S$26++ each

GOHO Kaiseki & Bar, 53A Duxton Rd, Singapore 089517

Fizzy Dayz

Taking over Bar Uva, Fizzy Dayz is a new concept by veteran bartender Colin Chia and his Nutmeg & Clove team that revolves around highballs and diner-style food. Out of their four Roku Gin cocktails, Uvava hews most closely to the idea by lengthening Roku Gin and strawberry with prosecco.

Fizzy Dayz also flexes its multidimensional approach with the First Glow of Xmas, a clarified milk punch with mascarpone and gingerbread, and Mulled Me Up riffs on the classic mulled wine with orange, honey, and cabernet sauvignon. Noggie Noggie is the bar’s take on egg nog with milk oolong, coffee, and white cacao.

Cocktails S$18++ each

Fizzy Dayz, 24 Purvis St, Singapore 188601

A Roku Winter Wonderland

Now till 31 December 2022