SKAI Bar showcases the iconic Ruinart Rosé with a specially curated dish

Rosé champagne can be a bit of a conundrum, but Ruinart Rosé demonstrates the best of its qualities with a specially-crafted dish only available at SKAI Bar.

The combination, which is available from now till 30 November 2022, is part of the bar’s year-long Rosé in the SKAI campaign to showcase the beauty and versatility of rosé wines and rosé champagne with exclusive pairing menus. SKAI Bar will collaborate with five wine and champagne brands throughout the event, and this time it is teaming up with the historic house in Reims for Relish with Ruinart Rosé.

To the uninitiated, rosé champagne may seem to lack champagne’s unmistakable flavours of peach and lemon meringue. Its orange-pink colour also contrasts against champagne’s light gold hue. But judge rosé champagne as its own drink. When made well, it can be just as intensely aromatic, complex, and memorable.

Ruinart Rosé is one example. As the first house to create the style over 250 years ago, its uniqueness lies in the balance of chardonnay, Ruinart’s emblematic grape variety, and pinot noir, vinified as a red wine. Blended together, the fullness and character of pinot noir underpin the freshness of chardonnay.

The resulting colour is a delicate pomegranate pink with slight orange reflections. Initially, the nose is subtle with fresh notes of tropical fruit and bright red berries. Aromas of rose and pomegranate soon appear. On the palate, gentle effervescence offers flavours of freshly picked berries with a nudge of mint and pink grapefruit, evoking a lively character and distinct richness.

To pair with Ruinart Rosé, Senior Executive Sous Chef of Fairmont Singapore and Swissôtel The Stamford, Paul Hallett, created Bresaola with Espelette, Sweet Potato, Peach, and Mimolette. Meaty with hints of spice, the beef’s boldness complements the rosé champagne’s sensuous flavour and aroma, as fresh peach and sweet potato cream heighten its fruitiness and silky texture. With the nuttiness of cheese bringing out the rosé champagne’s complexities, the pairing is a remarkably delicious match.

Both Ruinart Rosé and the bresaola dish are available as an à la carte pairing for S$68++ at SKAI Bar from now until 30 November. Click on the link below to book.

Rosé in the SKAI | Relish with Ruinart Rosé

Now till 30 November 2022

À la carte pairing: S$68++

SKAI Bar is located at 2 Stamford Rd, Swissôtel The Stamford, Singapore 178882.

Find out more by following Ruinart on social media:

@ruinart #Ruinart #RoséintheSKAI

Opening Hours:

Open daily from Monday to Sunday

Sunday to Friday: 5pm – 12am (last order at 11pm)

Saturday: High tea available from 3pm – 5pm

Ala carte menu available from 6pm – 12am (last order at 11pm)