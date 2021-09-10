Sergio Rossi takes on Gen Z’s favourite boots for its Fall/Winter 2021 collection

Sergio Rossi is marking its 70th anniversary this year, but you couldn’t tell from the shoes that the Italian luxury brand is offering for Fall/Winter 2021.

That’s because the new collection has been designed with a “2000s appeal”, tapping onto a trendy footwear silhouette that Gen Zers can’t get enough of: chunky leather boots. Whether ankle-high or worn over the knees, those bold, black shoes have made countless appearances in the outfits of today’s biggest style stars.

Bella Hadid, for example, constantly takes to the streets of New York in her combat boots, pairing them with jeans or a matching leather ensemble. Olivia Rodrigo, the face of the Y2K fashion revival, has been spotted in several stompers that emphasise her edgy, rebellious persona while promoting her debut album, Sour. Even Kaia Gerber, known for her low-key, laid-back style, is not immune to the allure of a pair of knee-high boots that highlight her supermodel legs.

All three would definitely find something to add to their wardrobes from the new Sergio Rossi collection, which marries spunk with sophistication. One highlight is the lace-up ankle boots, toughened up with towering block heels and lug soles that scream pop punk perfection. There’s also a similar style featuring a leopard print that would look especially great on Hadid.

Silver-tone hardware is featured across the collection, like the ring and studs seen on the knee-high Grazie Sergio boots, which are rendered elegant by their hourglass heels. This season, the iconic srTwenty has also transformed into a pair of ankle boots that would suit both the streets and the office, thanks to its polished buckle detail on the front.

Elsewhere in the collection, a sense of glossy glamour is achieved through the use of patent leather. See the refreshed take on the sr1 pumps, fitting for a femme fatale. For date nights, there’s an array of sandals to choose from, like the strappy Godiva stilettos in grained leather, as well as the equally alluring square-toe, crystal-embellished sandals.

It’s clear that Sergio Rossi hasn’t lost touch of what women want, even after seven decades in the business. You can shop the Fall/Winter 2021 collection at Level 2, Takashimaya, or online at www.sergiorossi.com/sg-en. Consider your Fall footwear sorted.

Header photo credit: Sergio Rossi