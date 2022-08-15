Want to know your true skin age? We discovered ours with SK-II’s Mini Magic Scan at Jem

How well do you really know your skin?

We’re almost certain that many of us think we know our faces inside and out. After all, the person interacting with your skin 24/7 is you. How many times have you headed straight to purchase some oil-control products for your shiny T-zone? Or perhaps experimented with countless moisturisers for the dry patches on your cheeks?

While you’d think you know yourself best, nothing really beats the power of technology, especially when it’s backed by SK-II. A leader in the field of skin science, skin diagnostics and counselling, the luxury brand has launched the second installation of its Next-Gen pop-up store at Jem® Singapore.

Here, they’re bringing the SK-II Mini Magic Scan straight to you — the brand’s most advanced contactless skin analysis tool that aims to let you enjoy an industry-first, positive skincare counselling experience that’s completely free-of-charge – in just three minutes.

The Mini Magic Scan uses a combination of state-of-the-art facial recognition, computer vision, and Artificial Intelligence technology (AI) to assess your skin with zero contact, marking a huge milestone in SK-II’s global innovation journey to transform beauty retail experiences in safe, engaging, and meaningful ways.

What to expect at the SK-II Jem® pop-up store:

To be completely honest, having to go through any type of skin analysis is a daunting process. Far too often, we’re subjected to an unflattering, zoomed-in version of our skin — flaws and all — on the screen for the world to see, with a beauty technician going through (read: nagging) all the areas we have to fix. Plus, with sanitisation and hygiene at the forefront of our minds these days, we’re definitely not one for a tool that physically touches face after face either.

This is why we were so pleasantly surprised when we tried out the Mini Magic Scan for ourselves at the SK-II Jem® pop-up store.





A breakdown of our experience using the Mini Magic Scan at the SK-II pop up

We first began by selecting our current age, our biggest skin concern, and a run-through of our current skincare routine with the beauty consultant. While some might choose dry skin, oily shine or fine lines as their biggest worry, our skin concern happens to be dullness and spots. As for our current skincare routine, we have to admit we haven’t been the most diligent either: out of a 10-step routine, we were doing the bare minimum of Makeup Remover, Cleanser, Toner, Lotion and Milky Lotion/Cream before putting on Base & Foundation.

After which, the device snaps a quick photo of your face. It’s really fast, much like how you would take a passport photo. The Mini Magic Scan then analyses our photo against a database of over 1.2 million women worldwide, and the results are astounding. Not only does the Mini Magic Scan reveal your true skin age, but it also segments your face into the three key areas: the eyes, cheeks, and mouth. By detecting the fluctuations of skin at a pixel level, you won’t even need to remove your makeup or have direct facial contact with the device.

Unlike the usual skin analysis technology, the state-of-the-art, personalised Mini Magic Scan analysis focuses on your skin strengths. The ‘Beautiful Zone’ for us, for instance, was our cheeks, with our eyes and mouth area being noted as ‘Vulnerable Zone’ and ‘Average Zone’ respectively. This wasn’t surprising — we’ve been neglecting the use of eye care and Mini Magic Scan could clearly tell.

Our skin age, according to the Mini Magic Scan, is eight years younger than our actual age, and after some much needed affirmation (‘Keep up the great work,’ it says!) that our extensive skincare routine hasn’t gone to waste, the Mini Magic Scan also gently suggests how we can improve our skin around the other two areas and introduced products best suited to our skin condition.

For an in-depth explanation, an SK-II beauty consultant is there to guide you through the process with the Mini Magic Scan, offering counsel for your every query.

One trend the beauty consultant pointed to us was that the inner corners of our face closer to the nose and mouth areas were areas of concern, and we should probably be a little more conscientious as to how we use our products around these areas. How the Mini Magic Scan could tell we just slap on our skincare routine and go about our day was a little startling, but we were thankful for the timely reminder. Hydration and moisture was also something we could improve on, we were also recommended to use the iconic PITERA™ Essence to tackle our vulnerable areas.

Well, if there’s anyone we’d trust with crystal clear skin, it’d be SK-II. After all, they’re the ones who tapped on a particular yeast strain found in the production of sake to revolutionise the skincare and beauty market since its establishment in 1980. Besides, they were also the ones who came up with the world’s first diagnostic tool to measure visible firmness of skin, the first brand to launch skin DNA concierge counselling — and now the first to provide contactless positive face zone counselling too.

Just in case you’re wondering, there aren’t any obligations to using the Mini Magic Scan: just drop by the pop up at Jem® Singapore and enjoy a free, technologically advanced skin analysis and counselling session within three minutes and you can be on your way. Personally, the Mini Magic Scan gave us a boost of confidence. By highlighting areas of the skin that we had to pay attention to whilst still letting us know what we were doing right, it helped to eliminate worry and fear of judgement, and inspired us to take the next step to crystal clear skin.

New members who register themselves on the spot (no purchase required!) can also take home travel sized samples of the Facial Treatment Essence, Facial Treatment Clear Lotion and SKINPOWER Cream.

The SK-II Next-Gen pop-up will be open for free entry from now to 28 February 2023 from 10am to 10pm daily. It is located at Jem® Singapore, #02 32A, Singapore 608549.